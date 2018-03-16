Rick Lee's Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3 percent)

MEET 107-326 (32.8 percent)

LEE'S LOCK Rockets Phenom in the first

BEST BET My Peeps in the fourth

LONG SHOT Daddy's Gone in the seventh

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $40,000

****ROCKETS PHENOM led for better than 6 furlongs before finishing fourth in a useful front-running route race against better, and she must have come out of the race good to be wheeled back in five days. SPUNKY TOWN showed early speed before falling apart over a sloppy track, but she finished second at this level in her previous fast-track race. ROSEMARY BEACH took money in her career debut but did not care for the poor footing, but she rebounded with a swift subsequent gate work and is dropping in class and adding blinkers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Rockets Phenom;Birzer;Chleborad;5-2

5 Spunky Town;Pompell;Smith;7-2

7 Rosemary Beach;Santana;Cates;3-1

8 Button Mushroom;Felix;Mason;9-2

6 Storm Scout;Bedford;Ives;12-1

4 Euro Me;Eramia;Loy;8-1

3 Angebellanico;Rodriguez;Jackson;10-1

1 Rose N Motion;St Julien;Litfin;15-1

2 Purse $20,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**INDY BREEZE had to overcome a poor start in a deceptive late-running fifth-place return from a layoff. She finished in the exacta seven times in 2017 and figures to show marked improvement. PINCHME I'MDREAMIN defeated stronger optional-claiming rivals in her last race at Hawthorne, and she was claimed last out by leading trainer Steve Asmussen. AMERICAN HOLIDAY has won three of seven career races at Oaklawn. She possesses early speed and was also claimed by a sharp claiming stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Indy Breeze;Gazader;Martin;15-1

4 Pinchme I'mdreamin;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

10 American Holiday;Cabrera;Hartman;9-2

8 My Place Or Yours;Pompell;Cox;12-1

5 Tornada;Prescott;Haran;5-1

3 Anita Marie;Cohen;Caldwell;10-1

7 Misty Journey;Canchari Martin;10-1

9 Intercession;Birzer;Anderson;6-1

11 Cotton Club Cutie;Thompson;Donaldson;8-1

6 Buch of Daisies;Sanjur;Cristel;12-1

1 Addy's Flowers;Bedford;Loy;15-1

3 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $8,000

**AFTER PARTY raced poorly over a wet track as a post-time favorite, but he is having blinkers removed and the class dropper fired a bullet subsequent workout. JUSTIN ZEE has not raced since July, but he ran well following a layoff last season at Oaklawn, and he is a late threat if fit. STRAWN'S CASH was beaten less than one-length at this level in his first local race of the season, and he keeps high percentage rider Ramon Vazquez.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 After Party;Contreras;McKnight;10-1

4 Justin Zee;Vergara;Ruiz;15-1

6 Strawn's Cash;Vazquez;Cates;2-1

5 Cat Got Even;Wales;Martin;7-2

3 Luther D;Laviolette;Smith;8-1

1 Captivated;McMahon;Holthus;5-2

2 Tonbo;Santana;Barkley;20-1

8 Mostly Sunny;Morales;Altamirano;12-1

9 Bro Stroll;Birzer;Dimmett;20-1

4 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $30,000

***MY PEEPS was forwardly placed when second best in a stronger conditioned-claiming field. She is the only two-time winner in the race and seems to hold a talent advantage. NEVER HUNGOVER raced evenly on a sloppy track in her 2018 debut, but she is dropping in class and a return to the form she showed here last season will make her a major threat. EYE ON HARPER is taking a slight class jump following a fast-closing photo finish loss, and she may rally past this field if the pace is contentious enough.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 My Peeps;Birzer;Van Berg;5-2

1 Never Hungover;Contreras;Lukas;4-1

3 Eye On Harper;Cabrera;Morse;4-1

4 White Gold;Thompson;Vance;7-2

8 Pretty Greeley;Morales;Ortiz;8-1

7 Star Quest;Santana;Williamson;6-1

6 Arusa;Prescott;Catalano;12-1

2 Uno Sueno;Court;Fires;20-1

5 Purse $21,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

**MOSTLY AWESOME was compromised by a wide trip in a third-place finish, and she was claimed by a high percentage stable, who puts blinkers on the filly and gives her a slight drop in class. PATTI PATTI PATTI was beaten 36 lengths on a sloppy track, but she appears to have the controlling speed and she is taking a significant drop for winning connections. LIL MISS BLUE EYES rallied past tired rivals after a poor start in a sprint tune-up, and she has a competitive record at two turns and deserves consideration.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Mostly Awesome;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

5 Patti Patti Patti;Cabrera;Hartman;4-1

9 Lil Miss Blue Eyes;Prescott;Puhl;9-2

3 Woodhaven Diva;Thompson;Jacquot;8-1

2 Pastiche;Santana;Van Meter;6-1

12 Klassie Connect;Morales;Hiles;10-1

6 Lady Margaret;Johnson;Hartlage;8-1

1 Make Daddy Proud;Loveberry;Howard;15-1

7 Run Juja Run;Court;Fires;15-1

10 Ornamental Iron;Eramia;Chleborad;15-1

13 Backside Belle;Court;Fires;20-1

11 Juwwi;Gazader;Peitz;30-1

8 Chiroc;Contreras;Stuart;30-1

6 Purse $20,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

**BLANKET OF ICE won four of seven dirt races last season, including three at Santa Anita, and she is dropping in class after finishing third in a marathon race. VANDERBILT BEACH raced competitively at a higher class level last season at Canterbury, and his better Beyer figures are clearly fast enough to win this race. UCANTHANKMELATER has been racing competitively in stronger starter allowance races at the meeting, and he looms as a late threat in this field.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Blanket of Ice;Cabrera;Hartman;4-1

8 Vanderbilt Beach;Cohen;Diodoro;7-2

4 Ucanthankmelater;Loveberry;Diodoro;5-2

2 Stealcase;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

1Misdeed;Gazader;Caldwell;6-1

10 Crooked as Can Be;Sanjur;Martin;20-1

3 Big Headed Jerry;Pompell;Smith;15-1

5 Colony Strike;Vazquez;Ortiz;15-1

7 Ferocious Tiger;McMahon;Holthus;15-1

9 Malibu Tide;Prescott;Puhl;20-1

7 Purse $79,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, allowance

**DADDY'S GONE finished full of run in a third-place return from an extended break, and he was flattered when the runner-up came back to win the Nodouble. GUSKA MON SHOES is a seven-time winner at Oaklawn who possesses a consistent and strong late punch. HOONANI ROAD defeated maiden-claimers in his career debut by 9-widening lengths, but the race was on a sloppy track and this is a much tougher assignment.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Daddy's Gone;Quinonez;Irwin;8-1

14 Guska Mon Shoes;Vazquez;Villafranco;3-1

9 Hoonani Road;Hill;Catalano;31

6 Chantmeupbaby;Johnson;Hartlage;5-1

3 Arch Revenge;Cabrera;Garcia;5-2

12 Spotitude;McMahon;Cates;15-1

8 Runarounddancing;Cohen;Martin;12-1

4 Burtnjoe;Canchari;Witt;10-1

5 Joan's Delight;Court;Jackson;15-1

10 Bud's Mr. B;Gazader;Peitz;12-1

13 Mega Boss;Court;Fires;12-1

7 Light Bound Bid;Eramia;Loy;20-1

2 Hamazingly Rich;Pompell;Gonzalez;30-1

11 Thunderupalley;Thompson;Ashauer;30-1

8 Purse $81,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

***OUR MAJESTY has crossed the wire first in three of four races at Oaklawn, including a stake last season, and she possesses good early speed and deserves favoritism. MARQUEE MISS has finished in-the-money in three consecutive sprint-stakes at Oaklawn, and she always puts herself in position to win turning into the stretch. ASTROLLINTHEPARK has not raced since November, but the stake-winning sprinter has been working impressively in New Orleans for high percentage trainer Larry Jones.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Our Majesty;Cohen;Moquett;7-5

2 Marquee Miss;McMahon;Mason;4-1

5 Astrollinthepark;Santana;Jones;5-1

1 Mythical Tale;Stevens;Cox;4-1

6 Thoughtless;Canchari;Robertson;6-1

4 Euro K Shotgun;Cabrera;Trout;15-1

7 Profound Moment;Birzer;Van Berg;12-1

9 Purse $78,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

***ETTALUSIVE has finished with energy in consecutive second-place sprint finishes. She has proven two-turn ability and keeps leading rider Ricardo Santana. PRINCESSOF THE NYL has finished in-the-money in three consecutive sprint races, and she is bred top and bottom to run this far. She keeps Hall of Fame rider Gary Stevens. FINDING VALUE raced well in a two-turn debut on turf at Fair Grounds, and she is a logical threat if able to transition to the main track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Ettalusive;Santana;Matthews;5-2

10 Princessof the Nyl;Stevens;Van Berg;4-1

3 Finding Value;Eramia;Ferrell;6-1

2 Traci's Greeley;Morales;Thomas;3-1

5 The Girl Factor;Cohen;Moquett;6-1

7 Banshee Birdie;Vazquez;Wiggins;12-1

8 Miss Spot On;Hill;Catalano;12-1

4 Krystal Locket;Pompell;Smith;15-1

1 She Has Risen;Roman;Williamson;30-1

6 Rulzrmadetobbroken;St Julien;Jacquot;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Rockets Phenom is a single in the early double, and the second race brings a big field of eleven and is capable of producing an upset winner. The third race starts a Pick-3 and spreading out a bit using horses with overlaid odds is the way to start the wager. The fourth race has a single in my opinion in My Peeps. The fifth race drew a full field of 12 and is a race where a few fillies will need to be used to adequately cover the race.

Sports on 03/16/2018