PHOTO: Police seeking man who robbed North Little Rock pharmacy of drugs

North Little Rock police are looking for a man who held up a drugstore Friday morning.

The department said in a news release that the robber went into Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy, 3836 John F. Kennedy Blvd., about 11:30 a.m. and demanded "prescription narcotics."

The man was handed an undisclosed amount of drugs then took off running across the parking lot, police said. The release states that it was unclear whether he had access to a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.