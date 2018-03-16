Home / Latest News /
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:29 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.
The move, which had been expected, was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials. It comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe was not forthcoming with the watchdog office as it reviewed the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.
Though McCabe had spent more than 20 years as a career FBI official, Trump repeatedly condemned him over the last year as emblematic of an FBI leadership he contends is biased against his administration.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Packman says... March 16, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.
Nice. Very nice.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.