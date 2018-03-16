Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 16, 2018, 10:51 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:29 p.m.

in-this-june-7-2017-file-photo-former-fbi-acting-director-andrew-mccabe-listens-during-a-senate-intelligence-committee-hearing-about-the-foreign-intelligence-surveillance-act-on-capitol-hill-in-washington

PHOTO BY AP FILE PHOTO

In this June 7, 2017, file photo, former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe listens during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, a longtime and frequent target of President Donald Trump's anger, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.

The move, which had been expected, was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials. It comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe was not forthcoming with the watchdog office as it reviewed the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.

Though McCabe had spent more than 20 years as a career FBI official, Trump repeatedly condemned him over the last year as emblematic of an FBI leadership he contends is biased against his administration.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Packman says... March 16, 2018 at 9:45 p.m.

Nice. Very nice.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online