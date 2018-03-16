SWIMMING AND DIVING: UA’s Schultz, Palsha compete at nationals
By Democrat-Gazette Press Services
This article was published today at 2:03 a.m.
The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was represented by two freshmen on the second day of the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Freshman diver Brooke Schultz competed in the 1-meter springboard, finishing ninth in the prelims, just 0.35 points shy of qualifying for the finals with a score of 295.20. In the consolation round, she scored a 311.80 to win the round and finish ninth overall in her NCAA debut.
Arkansas began the day with a 37th-place finish by freshman Peyton Palsha in the 500-meter freestyle.
She was just shy of a personal-best 4:43.05, finishing in 4:43.19.
