SWIMMING AND DIVING: UA’s Schultz, Palsha compete at nationals

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was represented by two freshmen on the second day of the NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships at Ohio State University’s McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion in Columbus, Ohio. Freshman diver Brooke Schultz competed in the 1-meter springboard, finishing ninth in the prelims, just 0.35 points shy of qualifying for the finals with a score of 295.20. In the consolation round, she scored a 311.80 to win the round and finish ninth overall in her NCAA debut.

Arkansas began the day with a 37th-place finish by freshman Peyton Palsha in the 500-meter freestyle.

She was just shy of a personal-best 4:43.05, finishing in 4:43.19.