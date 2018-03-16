Style: Raising a salad garden

For those of us who live in areas with poor, rocky soils, raised beds make gardening a lot easier, writes Janet B. Carson in Style. Raised beds come in all sizes and shapes and are built in many different ways. The version that is beginning to catch on in the South is the salad table. These are tables that hold salad-vegetable gardens.

After a workshop with some Mississippi Master Gardeners, the Lonoke County Master Gardeners got inspired and now have a full shop and have built at least 30 salad tables.

