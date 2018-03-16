Subscribe Register Login
Friday, March 16, 2018, 9:17 a.m.

TENNIS: Arkansas falls to LSU

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 2:43 a.m.

Louisiana State University overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville 4-2 on Thursday at the LSU Tennis Complex in Baton Rouge.

The Razorbacks (5-8, 1-3 SEC) won the doubles point and got the first victory in singles, but the Tigers (11-4, 2-3 SEC) rallied to win the next four matches.

In doubles, Arkansas junior Agne Cepelyte and sophomore Natsuho Arakawa earned a 6-0 sweep over LSU’s Luba Vasilyuk and Ashton Rabalais at the No. 3 spot. Sophomore Giulia Pairone and senior Mia Jurasic clinched the opening point with a 6-3 victory at No. 2.

At the clinch, No. 30 junior Ana Oparenovic and freshman Tatum Rice led 5-4 at the top spot.

Cepelyte defeated Rabalais 6-1, 6-1 at No. 6 singles. LSU then picked up consecutive victories at the top four spots for the overall team victory.

