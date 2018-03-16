Waldo argument spawns shootouts; one person injured

Two shootouts in south Arkansas on Wednesday night left one person with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Deputies were called around 8:15 p.m. to South Lee Street in Waldo in reference to a shooting, according to a news release from the Columbia County sheriff's office. Another call was received shortly after that about gunfire near Dempsey and Center streets.

The sheriff's office said a shooting victim was taken to a hospital. The victim was listed in stable condition Thursday.

Witnesses told authorities that the shootings were the result of an argument among three people. The gunfire began at South Lee and West streets, and the dispute continued at the other intersection, the release said.

The sheriff's office noted a suspect had been "positively identified" but did not name the suspect. Arrests warrants are pending, and the investigation is ongoing, the release said.

State Desk on 03/16/2018