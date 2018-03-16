CENTRAL ARKANSAS 51,

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 39

Central Arkansas trailed 10-2 early in Thursday night’s game with Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, then reeled off 15 consecutive points in advancing to the second round of the Women’s Basketball Invitational at the Farris Center in Conway.

The victory was the first for the Sugar Bears (23-9) in NCAA Division I national postseason tournament history. They did it by holding the Cougars (17-15) to their lowest point total of the season and 26 points below their season average. After the Cougars opened their early 10-2 lead, UCA scored the next 13 to take a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter before adding a basket to begin the second to up their scoring spree to 15 consecutive.

The Sugar Bears eventually outscored the Cougars 30-8 over the final 17:19 of the first half to build a 32-18 halftime advantage.

Taylor Sells scored 12 points to lead UCA, while teammate Taylor Baudoin chipped in 11.

The Sugar Bears will host Weber State at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Farris Center, followed by the UCA men entertaining Jacksonville State in a College Basketball Invitational contest.