BASEBALL

Winningest coach dies

Augie Garrido, who won three national baseball championships at Cal State Fullerton and two more at Texas, has died. He was 79. The University of Texas announced his death on Thursday and said he had recently suffered a stroke. Garrido won three College World Series titles with the Titans, the first in 1979, when Cal State defeated Arkansas, and in 1984 and 1995. He also won titles at Texas in 2002 and 2005. He last coached the Longhorns in 2016 and his 1,975 career victories dating to 1969 rank first in college baseball. He was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016. Garrido also coached at San Francisco State, Cal Poly and Illinois. He was a special assistant in the Texas athletic department since his final season with the Longhorns. Garrido won 25 conference championship and national coach of the year honors six times. He was the first coach to win national championships with different schools.

Reds hire Farrell

The Cincinnati Reds hired former Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell as an internal scout who will evaluate players already in the system. Farrell was fired by the Red Sox after they lost in the division series for the second consecutive year, falling to the Houston Astros. Buddy Bell, who was hired by Cincinnati as a vice president and adviser in the offseason, reached out to Farrell about the scouting role. Farrell’s son Luke Farrell pitched for the Reds last season, including a game in Cincinnati against the Red Sox.

TENNIS

Kasatkina advances

Daria Kasatkina routed former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber 6-0, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, Calif. The 20-year-old Russian needed just 58 minutes on Thursday to brush aside the German. Kasatkina hasn’t dropped a set in four matches at Indian Wells, knocking out U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki. Kasatkina will play either No. 8 seed Venus Williams or No. 27 Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the semis. Kerber never managed a break point against Kasatkina’s serve. The Russian connected on 82 percent of her first serves, winning 22 of 32 first-serve points.

GOLF

Stenson leads by 1

Henrik Stenson had a hot putter, a quiet crowd and a one-shot lead Thursday after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Orlando, Fla. One week after Stenson returned from a month off and spent two days with Tiger Woods and his raucous crowds, he made birdie on half of the holes at Bay Hill for an 8-under 64. Stenson led over a pair of rookies, Aaron Wise and Talor Gooch. Woods played Thursday morning and overcame a tee shot that was out-of-bounds by inches. He followed with two birdies on par 5s and a 70-foot birdie putt for a 68 on the course where he has won a record eight times. It was the first time Woods has broken par in the opening round since returning from a fourth back surgery. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot an even-par 72. David Lingmerth (Razorbacks) had a 5-over 77.

FOOTBALL

Cousins’ deal done

The Minnesota Vikings have finalized a three-year contract with Kirk Cousins, securing their latest franchise quarterback to try to fetch that elusive first Super Bowl victory. The Vikings announced Thursday afternoon that the deal was done, after Cousins arrived to tour their new suburban headquarters. Cousins is reportedly getting an $84 million contract that’s fully guaranteed. Cousins played his first six seasons with the Washington Redskins. In other NFL news Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs have agreed to a three-year, $7.5 million contract with longtime punter Dustin Colquitt. The deal could be worth up to $9 million with incentives, according to his representatives. … Three-time Pro Bowl center Mike Pouncey was released Thursday by the Miami Dolphins as part of their offensive line makeover. Four-time Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the team that could be worth nearly $18 million including incentives. … A person familiar with the situation said the Carolina Panthers and unrestricted free agent defensive tackle Dontari Poe have agreed on a three-year, $28 million deal. … The New York Jets have filled two holes on their roster by signing running back Isaiah Crowell and kicker Cairo Santos. The deal for Crowell is for three years and $12 million. He will help replace veteran Matt Forte, who recently retired. Santos has signed a one-year contract with the Jets, who were in need of a kicker after Chandler Catanzaro signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent. … The Oakland Raiders are shuffling wide receivers, signing free agent Jordy Nelson and releasing Michael Crabtree. A person familiar with the move said the former Green Bay Packers star agreed to a two-year contract. Oakland is cutting ties with Crabtree after three seasons, leaving Nelson and Amari Cooper as the team’s starters. … The Detroit Lions have bolstered their linebacker group by signing unrestricted free agents Christian Jones and Devon Kennard. Jones and Kennard were starters for the Chicago Bears and New York Giants, respectively, in parts of four seasons. … The Washington Redskins have signed former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Paul Richardson. Richardson gives Washington the outside speed threat it lacked last season after the departure of DeSean Jackson. … The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed former Philadelphia Eagles run-stopper Beau Allen to a three-year, $15 million contract. Allen fills a need for help at defensive tackle created by the release of Chris Baker and loss of Clinton McDonald (Jacksonville), who became an unrestricted free agent.

FOOTBALL/BASKETBALL

Saints, Pelicans owner Tom Benson dies

NEW ORLEANS — Tom Benson, a successful auto dealer who brought the New Orleans Saints their only winning seasons, has died. Benson, who also has owned the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans since 2012, was 90.

The NFL and NBA teams announced Benson’s death Thursday. He had been hospitalized since Feb. 16 with flu symptoms.

Benson made his mark in pro sports with the Saints, which he bought in 1985 when it appeared the club would be sold to out-of-state interests and perhaps moved out of Louisiana. He paid $70 million for the team, which is now worth close to $2 billion.

Benson’s business acumen helped turn the Saints from a perennial also-ran into a contender — and the 2009 NFL champion. Yet his ownership also was less flatteringly marked by the 2012 bounty scandal and by rumors Benson did not want to bring the team back to New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina devastated the city in 2005.

But when he brought the Saints back to a still-reeling New Orleans in early 2006 — or was forced to by the league, which would not allow Benson to abandon the Big Easy — the region’s fans rewarded him with more than a decade of consecutive sellouts.

One of four children, Benson grew up in the hard-scrabble Ninth Ward of New Orleans.

In 1945, Benson served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS South Dakota. Then he studied business and accounting at Loyola University in New Orleans, went to work as a bookkeeper for Cathey Chevrolet Co., and was sent to San Antonio as a 29-year-old in 1956 to manage a Chevrolet dealership as a junior partner. Six years later, he took full control of the company and established his own dealership.

He built his fortune in the automobile business. He also built a banking empire, Benson Financial World.

But his passion later in life was the Saints. He kept an office at the training facility and was frequently seen there and at training camp in a golf cart watching practices.

When the NBA took over the financially troubled New Orleans Hornets in late 2010 and spent more than a year trying to find a suitable, permanent owner, Benson finally stepped in and bought the club, now called the Pelicans, for $338 million. The estimated value of the Pelicans now exceeds $1 billion.