Officials release details about woman's nearly 100-foot fall from North Little Rock cliff

A woman suffered significant injuries after falling as many as 100 feet from a cliff in North Little Rock's Emerald Park on Thursday night, authorities said.

Responders were called about 7 p.m. and found the woman on a landing about 100 feet off the ground near the entry to the quarry from the Arkansas River Trail, a spokesman for the city's fire department said.

The distance she fell was estimated as 80 to 100 feet.

The woman was in stable condition at the scene and appeared to be moving after responders arrived.

About 7:55 p.m., a ladder carrying a spotlight was hoisted up from the trail by a fire truck toward the cliff. The woman was carried down the cliff at dusk by crews using flashlights and placed into an ambulance about 8:25 p.m.

Officials described the woman's injuries as significant and said they could have included head trauma as well as femur and jaw fractures.

She was not responsive during treatment at UAMS Medical Center, the department said. An update on her condition was not available Friday afternoon.

The fire department did not release the woman's name or age, only specifying that she was an adult.

Arkansas Online reporter Brandon Riddle contributed to this story.