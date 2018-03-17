Subscribe Register Login
Saturday, March 17, 2018, 9:41 a.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Broadway bridge lanes set to close today for flagpole installation

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

Installation of a 60-foot-tall steel flagpole on the Broadway bridge in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require closing both northbound lanes today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The northbound lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

The two southbound lanes will remain open and will be used for two-way traffic, the department said. Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated by traffic cones.

Metro on 03/17/2018

Print Headline: Broadway bridge lanes set to close

