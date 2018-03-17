TRAFFIC ALERT: Broadway bridge lanes set to close today for flagpole installation
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
Installation of a 60-foot-tall steel flagpole on the Broadway bridge in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require closing both northbound lanes today, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.
The northbound lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.
The two southbound lanes will remain open and will be used for two-way traffic, the department said. Northbound and southbound traffic will be separated by traffic cones.
