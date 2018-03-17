Getting it straight

Gina Haspel, President Donald Trump's pick to become the next director of the CIA, at some point in 2002 oversaw the agency's clandestine prison in Thailand. While suspected terrorists Abu Zubayadah and Abd al Rahim al-Nashiri were waterboarded at the site that year, according to a 2014 Senate torture report and other documents, it's unclear if such treatment occurred while Haspel was chief of the base where the prison was located. A story in Wednesday's editions incorrectly stated that Haspel oversaw the prison, which closed in December of 2002, from 2003 to 2005.

