Koch's two blasts propel Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- Grant Koch's first at-bat was not an indication of what was to come Friday night.

Koch never swung and struck out looking to leadoff the bottom of the second inning, but he heated up afterward, hitting two home runs in the No. 10 Arkansas baseball team's 9-4 victory over No. 4 Kentucky in front of 7,682 at Baum Stadium in the SEC opener for both teams.

Koch hit a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning to give the Razorbacks a 6-2 lead, and a solo home run to left to lead off the seventh to make it 7-2. He also drew a bases-loaded walk in the third and tied a career high with 4 RBI.

Koch became the first Arkansas catcher to hit multiple home runs in a game since James McCann hit two during a victory over Grambling State in 2010 during an NCAA regional.

"I was seeing it well all day," Koch said. "I think I was frustrated because I think the pitches in the first at-bat were off the plate. You've just kind of got to adjust. ... I guess it just took me an at-bat to figure out [the umpire's strike] zone and usually I don't deviate from mine. It felt good to make the adjustment and get a few pitches to hit, and put a good swing on them."

The Razorbacks' big offensive performance started against reigning SEC pitcher of the year Sean Hjelle, a 6-11 right-hander, allowed 4 runs in a season-low 3 1/3 innings for the Wildcats (14-4, 0-1 SEC). Hjelle allowed 5 walks after entering with 4 walks and a 1.35 ERA in 26 2/3 innings.

"The hitters did a good job of figuring [the strike zone] out and fouling balls off, and getting to the next pitch," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said.

"We were just trying to be aggressive. [Hjelle] is a strike thrower, but I thought the guys were locked in pretty good."

Eric Cole hit a solo home run with one out and Dominic Fletcher and Jordan McFarland each had two-out RBI hits during a three-run first inning for the Razorbacks (14-4, 1-0). Cole robbed Kentucky of a home run on the game's first pitch when he caught Troy Squries' drive with a leaping effort above the wall in right field.

"This is a game of inches," Kentucky Coach Nick Mingione said. "We put a good swing on the ball and their guy made a great play. It was the play of the game."

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Blaine Knight pitched 4 2/3 innings in a 90-pitch no-decision. He allowed 6 hits and struck out 4, and stayed in the game after a scary moment in the third inning when he took a line drive off the inside of his left shin.

Knight left the game in the fifth with the bases loaded and a 4-1 lead. Reliever Jake Reindl walked in a run, but struck out Kole Cottam to strand the bases loaded and preserve a 4-2 lead.

Kentucky outhit Arkansas 12-11, but stranded 12 runners with several long flyouts.

"I thought we did a lot of good things," Mingione said. "That was as well as we've swung the bats in a long time. They [Arkansas] would bend, but they didn't break."

Carson Shaddy doubled in the at-bat following Koch's home run in the seventh and scored when Jax Biggers doubled in the first at-bat against reliever Aaron McGeorge to give Arkansas an 8-2 lead. Kentucky used six pitchers, four of which gave up at least one run.

The Wildcats pulled within 8-4 in the eighth on an RBI single by Squires and an RBI double by Tristan Pompey, but stranded two runners when Luke Becker grounded out to reliever Matt Cronin.

Arkansas loaded the bases in the eighth on a single, a hit batter and a walk, and Casey Martin scored on Heston Kjerstad's sacrifice fly to the warning track in left-center field. Martin extended his hit streak to 11 games.

Up next

NO. 4 KENTUCKY AT

NO. 10 ARKANSAS

WHEN 2 p.m. today, doubleheader

WHERE Baum Stadium, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 14-4, 1-0 SEC; Kentucky 14-4, 0-1

STARTING PITCHERS Arkansas: Isaiah Campbell (RHP, 1-2, 2.00 ERA); Kentucky: TBA

RADIO Razorback Sports Network. Not all games will be carried by all affiliates. Check local listings.

TV None

INTERNET ESPN3

SHORT HOPS Officials announced after Friday night’s game that the two teams will play a doubleheader today and will not play Sunday. Local forecasts are calling for rain Sunday. The first game is slated to begin at 2 p.m. today, and the second game will start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first. Tickets for today’s game will be honored for the doubleheader. Single-game tickets for Sunday’s game may be exchanged for any other regular-season game this season. … Arkansas hit three home runs Friday, bringing its season total to 29 in 18 games. The Razorbacks ranked sixth nationally in home runs entering the game. Kentucky, which ranked fourth, has 31 home runs after Kole Cottam’s solo home run in the second inning. … This weekend’s series is the first between top 10 teams at Baum Stadium since 2013, when No. 2 LSU defeated No. 10 Arkansas twice in three games. … Arkansas won its SEC home opener for the fourth consecutive season. … The Razorbacks have scored 141 runs in 14 home games this season and have a home record of 12-2.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY Kentucky (DH) *, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY vs. UNC Charlotte#, 6:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY at UNC Charlotte, 3 p.m.

THURSDAY Off

FRIDAY at Florida *, 5:30 p.m. * SEC game #at BB&T Ballpark, Charlotte, N.C.

