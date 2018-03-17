The Latest: AP learns McCabe kept memos regarding Trump

11:55 p.m.

Andrew McCabe — the former FBI deputy director just fired by the attorney general — kept personal memos regarding President Donald Trump.

That's according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation who wasn't authorized to discuss the memos publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

This person says the memos are similar to the ones maintained by former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired last May.

Comey's series of notes detailed interactions with Trump that Comey said unnerved him.

The person with knowledge of McCabe's situation says McCabe's memos include details of interactions with the president, among other topics.

It's not immediately clear whether any of the McCabe memos have been turned over to special counsel Robert Mueller or requested by Mueller.

12:25 a.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, a regular target of President Donald Trump's anger and criticism, just two days before his scheduled retirement date.

McCabe immediately decried the move and suggested it was part of the Trump administration's "war on the FBI."

The Friday dismissal was made on the recommendation of FBI disciplinary officials and comes ahead of an inspector general report expected to conclude that McCabe had authorized the release of information to the news media and had not been forthcoming with the watchdog office as it examined the bureau's handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation.