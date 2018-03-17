Protesters get OK for signs near Pence

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Protesters seeking to carry signs in an area being secured for Vice President Mike Pence to participate in the South’s largest St. Patrick’s Day parade won a brisk free-speech fight Friday as city officials in Savannah backed off prohibiting signs and posters at the event.

City officials reversed course and announced signs would be allowed immediately after the American Civil Liberties Union filed a federal lawsuit Friday morning against City Hall, saying a blanket sign ban during Pence’s visit today would violate the speech rights of paradegoers.

The ACLU had asked a federal judge Friday for an injunction barring authorities from carrying out the ban. The group sued in U.S. District Court in Savannah on behalf of four people seeking to protest during Pence’s visit.

“It’s a great day for the First Amendment,” said Will Claiborne, a Savannah attorney who joined the ACLU in filing the suit. “We want everyone in the city of Savannah to come out and let their voices be heard.”

Pence is expected to join 500,000 or more people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in one of the South’s biggest street parties after Mardi Gras in New Orleans.