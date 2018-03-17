Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FRIDAY’S RESULTS 2-9 (22.2 percent)

MEET 109-335 (32.6 percent)

LEE’S LOCK Solomini in the 10th

BEST BET Jenda’s Agenda in the first

LONGSHOT Sunny’s Rainbow in the fifth

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

****JENDA’S AGENDA finished a strong second behind a filly on a six-race winning streak in a sprint tuneup at Fair Grounds, and she has rapid subsequent works and is unbeaten in two-turn races. TORRENT followed an allowance victory with a third-place finish in the Bayakoa, and she has enough speed to be within striking position of the top selection. HIGH FASHION DIVA won five of nine races last season, and she was claimed by a sharp stable in a competitive second-place finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Jenda’s Agenda;Geroux;Jones;6-5

2 Torrent;Cohen;Moquett;9-5

4 High Fashion Diva;Cabrera;Diodoro;8-1

6 Taxable;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

3 Beach Flower;Loveberry;Robertson;12-1

1 Holiday’s Angel;Hill;Milligan;12-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

**PREACHER TIME contested an honest pace in a useful third-place sprint tune-up, and he is taking a slight drop and he was very competitive in three two-turn races at Remington. ALLIDOISDREAMOFYOU was beaten less than two lengths in a stronger field of $20,000 claimers, and he has route speed and is a logical contender if he draws into the race. TEXAS JAMMBALAYA was compromised by a wide trip in a third-place route finish, and he likely needed the race following a five-month layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Preacher Time;Stevens;Hobby 4-1

13 Allidoisdreamofyou;Cabrera;Garcia;15-1

5 Texas Jambalaya;Santana;Asmussen;5-2

10 Love That Lute;Birzer;Van Berg;6-1

2 Waco Bodene;Pompell;Smith;9-2

1 Sports Reporter;Wales;Martin;15-1

9 Promising Shoes;Loveberry;Hornsby;20-1

14 Future Express;Prescott;Cox;12-1

8 Wildcat Shoals;St Julien;Chleborad;15-1

4 Midnight’s Fantasy;McMahon;Vance;12-1

3 Reverend Sam;Canchari;Prather;10-1

11 Eiteljorg;Thompson;Sims;20-1

7 Meetme At d’Street;Prescott;Holthus;20-1

12 Britt’s Vow;Morales;Duncan;20-1

3 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $35,000

***ABBAA has gone favored in a decisive victory and third-place finish at the meeting, and he has won five of nine career races at Oaklawn and is taking a slight drop in class. DUPREE possesses excellent early speed, and he faces open claiming rivals after winning a fast conditioned-claimer. CONSTANTINO was winning races at a higher level last season at Woodbine, and he can be excused due to a wet track in both of his local races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Abbaa;Cabrera;Ortiz;5-2

1 Dupree;Ortiz;Moquett;7-2

2 Constantino;Lopez;McKnight;8-1

5 Choir Director;Vazquez;Villafranco;12-1

8 Running Back;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

7 Black Bear;Contreras;Hartman;8-1

3 Gifted Justice;Prescott;Kobiskie;10-1

10 Armando’s Star;Sanjur;Cristel;12-1

9 Jazzy Times;Eramia;Hobby;15-1

4 One King’s Man;McMahon;Loy;15-1

4 Purse $81,000, 1 1/8 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

***TWIST OFF chased an honest pace and held on to be second best in a fast maiden race, and the steadily improving colt is bred to get better as distances increase. FULL SCHEDULE is an unraced colt who may have tipped his hand in a seven-furlong work March 7 at Tampa. His trainer wins with first-timers and the purse here is three times higher than maiden purses at Tampa. ANIMUS finished one position behind the top selection in an encouraging career debut performance, and typical second-out improvement should put him close at the finish.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Twist Off;Saez;Cox;3-1

1 Full Schedule;Graham;Correas;12-1

10 Animus;Prescott;Kobiskie;8-1

12 Into My Dreams;Cabrera;Hobby;9-2

9 The Money Dance;Morales;Lauer;10-1

5 Applewood;Stevens;Williamson;8-1

4 Ego Trip;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

6 Art’s Table;Thompson;O’Neill;12-1

3 Lighthawk;Lopez;Moquett;20-1

11 Rushin Tothecircle;Ortiz;McPeek;10-1

8 Bow Ready;Velazquez;Lukas;12-1

7 Mine N Yours;Sanjur;Contreras;30-1

5 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**SUNNY’S RAINBOW contested a rapid early pace in a deceptively good third-place finish, and his subsequent breezes have been sharp and he is capable of running his best from off the pace. W.B. SMUDGE is the leading money earner in the field, and he figures to work out a stalking trip behind a fast and contentious pace. SUTTON IMPACT has shown excellent early speed in consecutive victories, and he has been improved since moved to the Diodoro barn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Sunny’s Rainbow;Lopez;McKnight;8-1

6 W.B. Smudge;Santana;Kordenbrock;6-1

2 Sutton Impact;Cohen;Diodoro;5-2

10 Sword Fighter;Hill;Miller;7-2

1 Long Station;McMahon;Holthus;8-1

7 Rapid Dial;Felix;Mason;10-1

8 The Red Dude;Ortiz;Moquett;12-1

5 Singandcryindubai;Vazquez;McKnight;12-1

9 Aquamarine;Contreras;Lukas;15-1

4 Shweet Persuasion;Thompson;Von Hemel;10-1

6 Purse $82,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

**SOUTH BEACH is an expensive son of Tapit who won his career debut sprinting by three widening lengths, and he is bred to carry his speed at least this far. CHRIS AND DAVE has crossed the wire no worse than second in three consecutive races at the meeting, and he has good early speed and is the likely favorite. POWERFUL ALLY won a fast maiden allowance route, and he drew a favorable inside post and picks up one of the country’s best riders.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 South Beach;Santana;Asmussen;4-1

4 Chris and Dave;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

2 Powerful Ally;Ortiz;Moquett;4-1

6 Gray Sky;Stevens;Lukas;8-1

11 Gizmo Jones;Contreras;McKnight;12-1

12 Rowdy the Warrior;Quinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

10 Heavy Roller;McMahon;Holthus;10-1

1a Altito;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

9 Early Bid;Eramia;Peek;20-1

3 Luvinmeiseasy;Lopez;Matthews;15-1

5 Whole Lotta Luck;Loveberry;Milligan;15-1

8 Roma Road;Wethey;Young;15-1

13 Franco;Canchari;Porter;12-1

1 Susan’s Reward;Vazquez;Villafranco;15-1

7 Purse $82,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

***MITOLE won an exceptionally fast maiden race just two back, and he may not have cared for a sloppy track when second in the Gazebo. IKE was bet down to even-money and did not disappoint in a career debut victory at Santa Anita, and trainer Bob Baffert is always dangerous with his shippers to Oaklawn. INFINITY SQUARED has a victory and a second-place finish at this condition, and the strong finisher is adding blinkers and is a must-use in multi-horse wagers.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Mitole;Santana;Asmussen;2-1

5 Ike;Pratt;Baffert;4-1

10 Infinity Squared;Cohen;Diodoro;4-1

3 Grade One;Canchari;DiVito;8-1

6 Eternal Force;Saez;Moquett;10-1

1 Beautiful Game;Ortiz;Asmussen;12-1

2 Florida Boys;Lanerie;Morse;12-1

7 Take Charge Dude;Sanjur;Campbell;20-1

8 Mind Trappe;Vazquez;Correas;20-1

11 Kate’s Golden Dude;Geroux;Amoss;12-1

4 Shannon C;Wethey;Young;20-1

8 The Essex Handicap. Purse $300,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

**LEOFRIC has won four of five races at Oaklawn Park, and his one defeat was a second-place finish on a muddy track in the Grade III Razorback. HEDGE FUND was a multiple graded stake-placed finisher last season as a three-year-old, and he won an allowance tuneup last month at Gulfstream for the powerful Todd Pletcher barn. DAZZLING GEM is a classy veteran who has won three of his four races at Oaklawn, and he won his allowance prep by six widening lengths.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Leofric;Saez;Cox;4-1

2 Hedge Fund;Ortiz;Pletcher;4-1

5 Dazzling Gem;Stevens;Cox;3-1

11 Multiplier;Velazquez;Miller;12-1

4 Untrapped;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

3 Petrov;Eramia;Moquett;8-1

8 Dalmore;Lopez;Hess;12-1

9 Thirstforlife;Lanerie;Hawley;12-1

6 Rocking the Boat;De La Cruz;Gorder;20-1

1 Blueridge Traveler;Hill;McPeek;20-1

10 Far Right;Vazquez;Catalano;30-1

9 The Azeri. Purse $350,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

**ACTRESS is a multiple graded stake-winning filly who won the 2017 Black Eyed Susan. She has been very good in two starts this winter, drops four pounds and drew a favorable post. BLUE PRIZE finished her 2017 campaign by crushing rivals in the Fall City Handicap, and she has finished in the exacta in nine of her 10 races. MARTINI GLASS finished second in a pair of Grade I races last season, and she ships from Florida on the heels of a Grade III victory at Gulfstream.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Actress;Ortiz;Servis;3-1

8 Blue Prize;Graham;Correas;7-2

7 Martini Glass;Lopez;Nations;4-1

4 Tiger Moth;Geroux;Cox;5-1

3 Terra Promessa;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

6 Streamline;Stevens;Williamson;6-1

5 Sandy’s Surprise;Prat;O’Neill;12-1

2 Farrell;Hill;Catalano;8-1

10 The Rebel. Purse $900,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

****SOLOMINI has hit the wire no worse than second in three consecutive Grade I races, while finishing in front of the top two derby future favorites (McKinzie, Bold d’Oro). MAGNUM MOON followed a rapid debut sprint victory at Gulfstream with a convincing two-turn allowance score at Tampa, and trainer Todd Pletcher shows confidence by putting him in this stake. COMBATANT was forwardly placed when finishing second in the Smarty Jones, and he showed he could be effective from off the pace when second once again in the Southwest.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Solomini;Prat;Baffert;3-2

4 Magnum Moon;Saez;Pletcher;3-1

10 Combatant;Santana;Asmussen;8-1

7 Sporting Chance;Velazquez;Lukas;5-1

8 High North;Sevens;Cox;12-1

1 Title Ready;Ortiz;Asmussen;8-1

2 Curlin’s Honor;Geroux;Casse;12-1

5 Higher Power;Eramia;Von Hemel;20-1

9 Zing Zang;Lanerie;Asmussen;20-1

11 Bode’s Maker;Loveberry;Milligan;50-1

6 Pryor;Cabrera;Moquett;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

Sunny’s Rainbow is an upset threat in the fifth and could help produce a big trifecta payoff. Since he’s going to be a solid price, I’ll spread in the second and third slot. The seventh race begins a Pick-4 and Mitole may be a single, but a few bring credentials to win if that one falters. The eighth race drew a large field and many stand a chance to win, so spreading is recommended. The ninth race is another contentious race and can once again produce a big number, and to save on cash the 10th race seems like a race Solomini should win.