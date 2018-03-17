Senator calls for anti-Trump bid

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., told New Hampshire Republicans on Friday that someone needs to stop Donald Trump -- and if no one else steps up, he might.

"It has not been in my plans to run for president, but I have not ruled it out," the 55-year-old Flake said Friday in his first solo political appearance in New Hampshire. The state is expected to host the nation's first presidential primary election in less than two years.

"I hope that that someone does run in the Republican primary, somebody to challenge the president," Flake said. "I think that the Republicans want to be reminded what it means to be a traditional, decent Republican."

After attacking Trump in a speech that spanned nearly 20 minutes, Flake earned a standing ovation from the packed room that gathered for the esteemed "Politics and Eggs" speaker series at Saint Anselm College.

Flake is among a small group of Republican elected officials speaking out against the Trump presidency.

He has already written a book that slams Trump and condemned Trump on the Senate floor, and he charged in a speech on Thursday at the National Press Club that his party "might not deserve to lead" because of its blind loyalty to Trump. By visiting New Hampshire, Flake is now declaring the possibility of another tactic: a 2020 primary challenge.

On the ground in the Granite State, a full year before presidential candidates typically begin courting local voters, there is already an expectation among top Republicans that Trump will face a challenge from within his own party in the next presidential contest. Yet few think Trump could be defeated, even under the worst circumstances.

Steve Duprey, who represents New Hampshire at the Republican National Committee, said: "It's virtually impossible to beat an incumbent for the nomination. But that doesn't prevent people from trying with various degrees of seriousness."

"I think there will be some primary," he added. "Whether it's a serious contender or a protest candidate that the president's team would have to take seriously, it's too early to tell."

Despite Flake's pronouncements, he would start out as an underwhelming presidential contender on paper.

He is not well-known, has little money of his own and a disdain for fundraising, and because he is retiring from the Senate at year's end, he has no political organization to help fuel his ambitions.

Flake has powerful friends who could help, however, including the anti-Trump billionaire Mark Cuban.

[PRESIDENT TRUMP: Timeline, appointments, executive orders + guide to actions in first year]

"I'm a Jeff Flake fan," Cuban said.

The billionaire, who is considering a presidential bid of his own, acknowledged that he doesn't know much about Flake's political ambitions.

"But as a citizen of this great country, the more candidates for the office of president, the better," Cuban said.

In an interview on the eve of his Friday speech, Flake acknowledged Trump was probably too popular among the Republican base to lose a primary in the current political climate.

"Not today, but two years from now, possibly. Things can unravel pretty fast," Flake said, suggesting that a disastrous midterm election season for the GOP could realign voter loyalty. "As soon as he's viewed as one who loses majorities in the House and the Senate, and there's no chance that someone [with an approval rating] in the 30s can win re-election, people might move on."

And if Trump's standing with the base doesn't fade, Flake said he would consider a presidential bid as an independent. As Ralph Nader and Ross Perot have shown, a third-party candidate can profoundly affect a presidential contest, even by drawing only a fraction of the general election vote in a few key states.

"I'm not ruling that out, either," Flake said. "There are going to be a lot of other people in the party looking for something else."

He continued, "If you end up with Trump on one side, [Bernie] Sanders or [Elizabeth] Warren on the other, there's a huge swath of voters in the middle that make an independent run by somebody a lot more realistic."

Trump has a special relationship with New Hampshire.

The state gave him his first victory of the 2016 Republican primary season. His political future had been in question before he dominated the competition with 35 percent of the vote. The second-place finisher, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who is also weighing a 2020 run, earned just 15 percent.

On Monday, just three days after Flake's visit, Trump is expected to make his first appearance in the state since winning the 2016 election. The visit was arranged after Flake's speech was scheduled. And Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear in New Hampshire later in the week as well.

Republican National Committee spokesman Cassie Smedile dismissed Flake's potential challenge.

"President Trump won because of his vision to make America great again, and we're confident that as he continues to deliver on the promises he made, voters will re-elect him in 2020," Smedile said.

A Section on 03/17/2018