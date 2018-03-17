SWIMMING AND DIVING

UA's Schultz wins 3-meter national title

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville freshman Brooke Schultz claimed the third diving individual national title in school history Friday with a school- and personal-record 399.45 in the 3-meter finals of the NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championships in Columbus, Ohio.

Schultz, a two-time SEC champion, climbed back to win Arkansas' second three-meter title and first since 1985 after trailing by 27.15 points with two dives to go.

She recorded her two best dives of the finals, scoring a 67.50 on a back 2 1/2- somersault pike, followed by a 72.00 on the inward 2 1/2-somersault pike to edge out Nevada's Sharae Zheng, who scored a 394.95.

Schultz advanced to the finals, pacing the field in prelims with a score of 384.60.

Also competing in the 3-meter was fellow freshman Maha Amer. Amer scored a 318.90 in prelims to finish 13th and advance to the consolation round, where she scored a 280.05 to finish eighth in the event, 16th overall.

GYMNASTICS

Razorbacks place first, set another record

The 11th-ranked University of Arkansas, Fayetteville team took first at the Arkansas tri-meet Friday in Fayetteville, topping 10th-ranked Denver and 26th-ranked Iowa State en route to another school-record score of 197.300.

Denver finished second with a 196.725, and Iowa State was third a 196.075.

Senior Braie Speed anchored Arkansas' first rotation and tallied a 9.9 to lead the Razorbacks.

In the anchor spot on the second rotation, sophomore Hailey Garner set a new school mark with a 9.975 on the event. Speed tied the previous record with a 9.95 as senior Amanda Wellick and freshman Sydney Laird each recorded a 9.9 to give Arkansas a 49.550.

Arkansas' three anchors in freshman Sophia Carter, freshman Sarah Shaffer and sophomore Michaela Burton recorded scores of 9.9 each to lead Arkansas to a 49.350 on beam in the third rotation.

Shaffer set a new career high with a 9.95 in the floor exercise, while Carter anchored the rotation with a 9.9.

BASKETBALL

Schedule changes for UCA games

The schedule for the basketball doubleheader at the University of Central Arkansas' Farris Center on Monday night has changed.

The College Basketball Invitational quarterfinal game between the Bears and Jacksonville State will now be played at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Women's Basketball Invitational quarterfinal game between the Sugar Bears and Weber State at 7:30.

UAFS's Thomas earns all-district honor

University of Arkansas-Fort Smith senior guard DaVaunta Thomas has been named NABC Division II First Team All-South Central District for his performance this past season.

Thomas was one of three Heartland Conference players to receive All-South Central District honors.

Earlier this week, Thomas was named D2CCA First Team All-South Central Region.

BASEBALL

OBU blasts its way past East Central

Ouachita Baptist University belted out 20 hits to earn a 16-2 run-rule victory over East Central (Okla.) on Friday in Arkadelphia.

It was the largest offensive output by the Tigers (9-16, 5-8 GAC) this season. The 16-2 victory was the largest on either side in series history.

Every OBU starter got at least one hit for the first time all season.

