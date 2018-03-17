U.S. 64 crash kills Vilonia driver, 70

A 70-year-old Vilonia woman was killed in a head-on crash in central Arkansas that injured two other people Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The wreck took place about 7 a.m. on U.S. 64 in Faulkner County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

State police said Gelendal Flowers was traveling west on the highway when the 2003 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving crossed into the eastbound lanes, striking a 2003 Nissan Altima.

A 2014 Ford F-150 reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the Altima but ended up striking the rear of the car.

Flowers suffered fatal injuries. A male youth riding in the Jetta and the 27-year-old Conway man driving the Altima were taken to Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway for treatment of their injuries, according to the report.

