PAPER TRAILS: Little Rock radio station's format shift a Hot-button issue

HITS BLITZ: A Little Rock radio station has flipped. And listeners are flipping out.

Last week, iHeartMedia's KHKN-FM radio station -- formerly known as Big 94.9 (and before that TOM-FM) -- changed its name to Hot 94.9.

And it changed its format to appeal to a younger demographic. No longer is it playing classic hits from the '70s and '80s, but rather Top 40 tunes from artists like Taylor Swift, the Weeknd, Demi Lovato and Ed Sheeran, as indicated by an ad for "The New Hot 94.9: All The Hits" on its Facebook page.

I invited Clyde Bass, president of iHeartMedia's Red River Region to comment. On Wednesday, he offered to answer questions via email, but then he did not respond to repeated email and voicemail messages by deadline. iHeart, which owns a dozen Arkansas stations, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure debt Thursday; we're sure it was a hectic week for Bass and company.

Fans of the '80s aren't feeling the new station, saying "Another One Bites The Dust," and threatening they're going to just "Beat It."

Said one listener on Facebook: "This is really disappointing. I really enjoyed 94.9. removes preset station."

Said another: "DO. NOT. LIKE. IT. AT. ALL"

And another: "Awww, my 12 year old was even broken-hearted this morning when he said 'why are they playing this garbage & not the good stuff?' (crying-laughing emoji) smart kid...total letdown tho."

Here's someone who likes the new direction: "Omg I'm so excited. Finally top 40 station besides what's her name." "What's her name" being Alice 107.7, KLAL-FM, Cumulus Media's Top 40 station that Hot 94.9 now challenges. Cumulus, which previously employed this columnist, similarly filed for bankruptcy in December.

Last week Hot 94.9 began airing a commercial-free 10,000-song marathon that -- conservatively underestimating at 3 minutes per song -- could last three weeks or longer.

As for the employment status of Big 94.9 personalities Doug Kramer and Tom Wood, Chad Heritage, senior vice president programming at iHeartMedia, confirms, "Kramer and Tom are still with company," adding, "Lineup for station on air still yet to be determined."

Time will tell if the market will come to "heart" this new iHeart venture.

PREACHER'S FEATURED: Hallelujah!

The prestigious James Beard Foundation announced that Bentonville's The Preacher's Son and its designers -- FODA Studio in Austin, Texas, and SAR (Shears Adkins Rockmore Architects) in Denver -- are one of four finalists for Outstanding Restaurant Design in the "76 Seats and Over" category.

The Preacher's Son name is significant in a couple of ways. The restaurant is housed in a restored church. And Executive Chef Matthew Cooper is the son of a Methodist preacher.

Winners will be announced May 7.

We'll be praying.

Email: jchristman@arkansasonline.com

Metro on 03/18/2018