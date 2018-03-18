DAY 37 of 57
SATURDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 37,500
SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $10,771,984
SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $2,089,754
SATURDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $8,682,230
TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1 p.m.; Santa Anita, 1:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:15 p.m.
SATURDAY'S STARS
Ricardo Santana and Steve Asmussen, who lead the jockey and trainer standings respectively, teamed up together to win three races on Saturday. Santana and Asmussen won the fourth race with Ego Trip ($13.60), covering 1 1/8 miles in 1:51.04. They won the sixth race with South Beach ($5.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:43.80 and the seventh race with Mitole ($3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.16.
On the season, Santana has won 40 races in 198 starts, earning $2,246,766. Asmussen has won 25 races in 131 starts, earning $1,782,310.
Todd Pletcher won two races, winning the Essex Handicap with Hedge Fund ($7) and the Rebel Stakes with Magnum Moon ($8) for his first two victories of the season.
Sports on 03/18/2018
Print Headline: AT THE POST
