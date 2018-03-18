BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ALEXANDER Jimmy Russell and Cheryl Ann Hestand, P.O. Box 1025, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Laura A. Burcham (aka Laura Parkhurst), 13881 Cherry Glen Cove, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Matthew Nunn, 12800 Mary Lane, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Shatika Daniels (aka Shatika Henry, dba The Glam Bar), 14480 Skyline Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Zachary McKinzie, 6802 Larry Lane, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

ALMA Steve Stites, 420 Collum Lane West, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

ARKADELPHIA Clarence S. and Marcelina S. Jordan (dba Construction Materials Testing Services, Inc., Level Best LLC), 162 Jordan Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Cynthia Lynn Barnes, 1102 S. 15th St., March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

David and Leona Pope, 1884 Shiloh Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Sharon Kay Hudson, 517 S. 10th St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Timothy M. and Kendra F. Raines (aka Kendra Sue Raines, Kendra Sue Harper), 210 Lower Dam Pike, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

ASHDOWN Amber R Davis, 1021 N. Wallace, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

BALD KNOB Justin Scott Gude, 208 W. Center St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

BAUXITE Hunter Hays and Tiffany Rae Wilson, 3614 Bauxite Pump, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Joshua Ryan and Kimberly D. Hastings (aka Kimberly D. Sales), 27150 S. Sardis Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

BENTON Christopher Andrew Gibbins, 3112 Salt Creek Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

David Scotty Smith, 6351 Ark. 298, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jaye Tyler Spradlin, 4815 Kitchen Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

LaKisha M. Robinson, 3806 Winterlake Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Paul A. Slate, 1816 Rosewood Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

BENTONVILLE Kristen N. Lambert, 1311 S.E. Moberly Lane 12, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Osamah Bakri (aka Sam Bakri), 1201 SW Second St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

BLYTHEVILLE Isaiah G. Steele, 300 Eastwood St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

BRYANT Kathy L Hall (dba Kathy L. Hall, Attorney at Law), 3208 Greenfield Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

CABOT Alexanderia M. and Robert Charles Heineman (aka Alexanderia M. Harless, Chase Heineman), 22 Panther Cove, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jack Vester and Helen Lucille Sitzes, 601 Eagle St., Apt. 33, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Marc Kevin and Larolin Denise Weisinger, 21 Alpine Lane, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Stacey Myron and Virginia Lynne Hunt, 4411 Tates Mill Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Thomas C. Shelton and Meredith D. Garrison, 17 Timberwood, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Timothy and Anna Knuth, 217 N. Summit Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

CALICO ROCK Charin K. and Brad A. Adams, 1215 Ozark Ave. and 1219 Ark. 56, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

CAMDEN Jamie Stinnett, 1327 Copeland St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Shonekia Rochelle Ellis, 439 Jackson St. SW, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

CENTERTON Ashley Nicole Jackson (aka Ashley Moll), 514 Sadie Lane, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Matthew Lee and Kymber Nicole Rhoden (aka Kymber Nicole Armstrong), 1551 Joseph Way, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

CHARLESTON Marvin D. and Leah J. Berry, 219 Church St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Natascha McCoy (aka Natascha Williams), 17448 Ark. 217 S., March 10, 2018, Chapter 7.

CHERRY VALLEY Kristie Darnell Biggers, 570 Newsom, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

CONWAY B.M. Hall, 1860 Hudson Loop Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Deanna Wallace, 73 Brewer Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

DeMarkco A. and Rita J. Stiger, 1715 Duke St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Vincent W. Daughtery, 17 S. Session Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

CORNING Frankie Everett and Deborah Ann Hewett (dba Jordan's Shoes and Boots), 309 NW Fourth St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jennifer Williams, 6062 U.S. 67, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Mark E. Crest, 109 Northeast 3rd St., March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

CROSSETT Samantha Darlene Staal, 229 Pleasant Lane, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Terry Ray Welchel and Frankie Jean Welchel, 312 Western Auto Road and 1700 S. Tennessee, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

DARDANELLE Gary Gene Miller (dba Miller Logging, Miller & Sons Logging), 11115 W. Ark. 155, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

DRASCO Markus W. Jensen (aka Mark W. Jensen), 1424 Five Mile Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

EL DORADO Billy Dickinson, 154 County Road 729, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

John Daniel Givens, 132 County Road 769, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Damaris Maxfield 606 Marrable Hill Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

ELKINS Keshia Chance and Bobby R Fletcher Jr. (dba Fletcher's Handyman Service), 1260 Silver Oak St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

EMERSON James Robert Davis, 231 County Road 23, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

ENGLAND Cleo Hogan, P.O. Box 395, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

David D. and Catina M. Drayer, 306 North Park Ave., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

EUREKA SPRINGS Pamela Grey Niedermayer, 307 County Road, Apt. 105, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

FAYETTEVILLE Brandon James Thompson, 1977 E. Citrine Link, Apt. 8, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Charlotte L. Tomandao, 1689 N. Whistling Straits Ave., Apt. 102, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Coleman William and Diana Jane Nash, 2729 N. Stanton Ave., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

William Bryan Smith (aka Brian Smith), 961 S. Regency Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

FORREST CITY Curley Jones, 628 Roosevelt Ave., March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Johnny Rayburn and Dora Lee Mull, 127 S. Powell St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Barry and Melissa Watson, 3404 N. 47th St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Brian Kent Rogers, 3120 S. 58th St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Dale Edward Haralson, 7900 Clover Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Dennis Dean and Kathryn Lucille Wood, 525 Melrose Ave., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jerry C. Burke Sr., 5900 Kinkead Ave., Apt. 300, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Marie Suzanne Sebastion (aka Marie Suzanne Galvan), 1627 S. Q St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Mark Curtis Lenoir, 8808 S. 28th St., Apt. 1, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Merle C. and Ashley D. Reynolds, P.O. Box 10472, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Michael H. Neal, 8607 Moody Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Valarie and Tonie Faitala (aka Tonie Villanueva), 4713 N. 32nd St., March 10, 2018, Chapter 7.

FULTON Larry D. and Latashia L. Gilliam (aka Latashia Ware, Latashia Hunt), 2758 Ark. 355 South, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

GEORGETOWN Bobby D. and Elizabeth Bryant, 109 E. Willis St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

GLENWOOD See Yang, P.O. Box 173, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

GREENBRIER William C. and Brandy T. McCollum, 55 Alexandrea Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

HAMBURG Mary Arretta Murphy, 136 Miller Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

HARDY Faron Lee and Lori Beth Morgan, 912 Slayton Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

HARRISON Todd H. Moore, 5988 Fay Hodge Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Courtney C. Brown, 422 Lee St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

HELENA-WEST HELENA Ashley Nicole Tucker, 507 Saint Jean, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Mary L. Henderson, P.O. Box 2308, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

HENSLEY Andra D. Watson, 2723 Hensely Mail Route, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

HINDSVILLE Del W. Perea, 430 County Road 8378, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

HOT SPRINGS Cornell Bolden, 548 Crescent Ave., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

David Ray and Amanda Embler Jr., 286 Westinghouse Drive, March 11, 2018, Chapter 7.

Derick Hood, 2551 Marion Anderson Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Herschel Dorris, 195 Dodge Place, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

James Arness Jackson, 103 Crown Hill Court, Apt. A, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

John Wesley and Delois Peggy Starks, P.O. Box 6153, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Lawrence Anthony McWherter, 311 Poplar St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Pamela A. Forte (aka And as Affiant/Administrator for the Estate of Lula Mae Smith), 143 Chestnut St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Ronny and Mary Tabor, 932 Pitman, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Tracen Lawson, 123 Eel Place, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

William Archie and Patty Sue Gaddis, 255 Fairwood Circle, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

William Scott and Shari Bales, 318 Kassman Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

HUNTSVILLE Jon D. and Charletta J. Warren (aka John Warren, Charletta Williams Warren, dba Independent Sales Director Mary Kay), 602 Sycamore Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

JACKSONVILLE Alicia G. Taylor, 8 Willowridge Cove, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Angela Williams (aka Angela Burton), P.O. Box 391, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Barbara Kay Frederick, 5 Devon Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Belinda Triplett, 816 E. Martin St., Apt. 4, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Blake William and Kria Ann Cochran (aka Kria Milholland), 705 Vine St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Carmencita Lynella Jews, 300 S. Hospital Drive, Apt. 201, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jermaine Uzoigwe, 803 Redmond Road, Apt. 6, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Kristle E. Hill, 111 Lonsdale Circle, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Robert D. and Virginia H. Mitchell, 1200 N. James St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Sergio Convers (dba Mimus Marketing, LLC), 111 Danbury Cove, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Tracy Harshaw, 1302 Yellowstone Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

JOINER Meghan Lynn Slaughter (aka Meghan Lynn Saint), 417 Trammell St., March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Brandi Mae'lon Crain (aka Brandi Mae'lon George), 309 Natchez Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Debra Kay Rogers, 703 Freeman Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Michael DeWayne Harris, 613 Walnut, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Patrick W. and Virginia J. Swartz (dba Panacea Transportation, LLC), 3708 Oak Crest Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

JUDSONIA Jordon and Jessica Smith, P.O. Box 77, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

LAKE VILLAGE Phyllis C. Myles, 305 Annex St., March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

LEACHVILLE James Lee and Juilda Kay Poe, P.O. Box 290, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

LINCOLN John W. Keith, 21143 Summer Mountain Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

LITTLE ROCK Aleslie Davis, 7604 Woodhaven Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Alim S. Muhammad, 3301 Rodney Parkham Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Angela Rasheed, 502 Binghanwood Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Anthony L. Hill, P.O. Box 4236, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Antonio Lay, 27501 Nichols Loop Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Ashley Moore, 4210 Walker St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Brittney Laster, 2421 Lehigh Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Carla M. Grantt, 10813 Lionel Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Carole Edwards, 1900 Sanford Drive, Apt. D, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Charles Ryan Kopchick, 3400 S. Bowman Road Apt. 423, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Charlie Higgins, 11301 Mesa Drive Apt. J4, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Charlotte Mitchell (aka Charlotte Owens), 1201 Glenda Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Christina M. Neal, 27 Rosemoor Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Christopher Brown, 6714 Brookview Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Chrystalla Burton, P.O. Box 56583, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Claudia L. Bankston, 9908 Monette Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Daniel Stacy and Vivian Janet Blair (dba Daniel Utility Construction, Inc.), 4224 S. Lookout St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Deidra Mitchell, 38 Plantation Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Ever Hernandez and Ismary Bermudez, 12109 Stagecoach Road, Lot 732, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Herbert Hackett, 6811 Hinkson Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jamilah R. Scott, 11 Dellwood Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Janice L. Obi, 62 Hill Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jennifer Laurie Stewart, 8219 Alvin Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jennifer R. Buckner, 1801 Champlin Drive, Apt. 507, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jerry Tucker, 1024 W. 21st St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jovonna Johnson (aka Jovonna Munns, Jovonna Smith), 1500 Chenal Parkway, Apt. 2912, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Kenny and Tracie Swopes (aka Tracie Louden), 10806 Valiant Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Lakeysia Y. Wilson, P.O. Box 4695, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

LaShonda N. Smith, 1501 Northwick Court, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

LaTresa J. Burton (aka LaTresa J. Clark), 1508 Glenda Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Michael S. Lawhon, 4822 Geyer Springs Cut Off, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Michelle Rucks-Jones (aka Michelle Baucom, Michelle Gregory, Michelle Rucks, Michelle Jones), 1609 S. Fillmore St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Myrtle D. Ford, 4404 Arehart Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Patricia D Baker, 711 S. Maple St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Robert Earl and Kimberlie Ann Pruitt Jr. (aka Kimberlie Ann Bizzell Pruitt), 1321 W. Charles Bussey Ave., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Samantha D. Watson, P.O. Box 165611, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Sandra Brown, 420 Markham Mesa Place Apt. G14, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Seth Kyle Campbell, 18318 Ironton Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Terry L. Baker, 6618 Fairfield Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Tonya S. Cheatam (aka Tanya Cheatam), 6 Brittany Lane, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Vicki N. Shepard, 23 Par Drive, Apt 7, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Yolanda A. Burnett, 1710 Lynette Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Yvetta L. Freeman (aka Yvetta L. Pettus), 5515 Devonshire Court, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

LONOKE Brandon J. Kentner, 104 Bob White Trail, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Charles W. Ball Jr., P.O.Box 15, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

LOWELL Daniel and Lisa J. Cantu Sr., 602 Dickson, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

MABELVALE Celeste Williams Bullock (aka Celeste Williams), 16625 N. Sardis Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Takeisha Fifer (aka Takeisha Gilbert), 8212 Spann Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Tynkia S. Wright, 11112 Bull Run Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

MAGNOLIA Brodrick DeShawn Doss-Morgan, 300 Willow, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Kenneth and Jiashia Henderson, 190 County Road 275, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

William Brian Smith, 361 County Road 466, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

MALVERN John K Lomack, 231 Sheppard, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jonathan J. and Sara J. Kelly (aka Sara J. Duboise), 3594 Gifford Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

MANSFIELD Richard O. Patterson, 4715 Blackjack Mountain, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

MARIANNA Renee Reese, 601 Meadowbrook Way, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

MARION Cassondra Frankina Wilson, 698 Twin Oaks Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

MARKED TREE Linda Lou Carlisle (aka Linda Rhinehart), 489 Industrial St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

MAUMELLE Kyanna R. Smith, 401 Tuscany, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

MAYNARD James Michael Ewing, 250 Mosley Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

MCGEHEE Angela Risner, 4 Paul St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Vanessa Burton, 314 Ashley St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

MENA James Edward and Rebecca Joy Tolbert, 809 Magnolia Ave., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

MORRILTON Billy Ray Coffman, 124 Cothern Estates, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

MOUNTAIN VIEW Shaun D. and Carrie A. Lundy, 330 Raccoon Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

NASHVILLE Timothy W. Beene (dba Nashville Flea Market), 187 County Road 33 South, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

NEWPORT Barbara Bernice Sally-Ross and Bobby Dean Ross Jr., 720 Remmel Ave., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Harold Leon and Madeline Lynn Gibbs, 1721 County Road 21 E, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Alice A. Caruso (aka Alice A Baxter), 2401 Lakeview Road, Apt. 605, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Alvin Dupens III, 516 55th Terrace Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Andre and Tamizene Smith Sr., 11051 Frenchmen Loop, Apt. B, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Betty Dukes, 11231 Frenchmen Loop, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Eric A. Webster, P.O. Box 2095, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Gregory Smith, 503 W. 34th St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Sandra Durham, 2406 E. 2nd St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Veronica Robertson (aka Veronica Curd), 4606 Glenmere Road, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

ODEN Chelsie LaDawn Fechuch, 20 Bird Row, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

OZARK Garry W. Davison, 5327 South Ark. 23, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

PARAGOULD Charles Duane and Danita Gibson, 297 County Road 626, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

James A. and Debra N. Tedder, 298 Greene 138 Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Patricia Sue Scott, 624 N. Sixth St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

PEA RIDGE Michael Shane Schriner, 1760 Bloxham Road, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Praewpan Gano, 220 Benton Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

PERRY Tabitha Bean, 14 Hoover Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF CaSandra Hughes-Wilson, 1300 N. Bryant St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Cheryl Skagfjord, 8010 S. Pinewood Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Dominique Marinelle Givens, 801 S. Wisconsin, Apt. 41, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Eddie L. Patrick Sr., 1605 S. Nevada, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

Henry Hampton, 2402 Martha Circle, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Melody Allmond, 2109 Howard Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Rebecca Lynn Box, 10121 Kesterson Road, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Tamika Hurley, 2201 S. Maple St., March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

William Warren, 2404 W. 25th Ave., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Willie Jackson, 5315 W. Malcomb St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

PLEASANT PLAINS John and Sarah Armstrong, 6 Stadium Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

POCAHONTAS Melanie Ann Briner (aka Melanie King), 300 E. Maple, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

PRAIRIE GROVE Blas and Sherri Lynn Sena Jr. (aka Sherri Lynn Belk, Sherri Lynn Barragan), 210 Boston St., March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

REDFIELD Jason S. and Jennifer M. Darby, 621 Ply Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jessica L. Crain, 312 Charcoal Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

RISON Jerry McCluskey, 8290 U.S. 79, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

ROGERS Angel Schriner, 15725 Railroad Cut Road, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Joy Kathleen Williams, 2133 S. Ninth St., March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Nancy Rodriguez, 1830 S. Beth Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

Steve Anguiano, 2200 S. 17th Place, March 8, 2018, Chapter 7.

RUSSELLVILLE Amanda D. Heflin (aka Amanda Sears, Amanda Bailey), 265 Heflin Hill Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jeremy D. and Jennifer L. McBride (aka Jennifer L. Keller), 312 E. H. St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Carla Joan Jones (aka Carla Joan Medlock), 5000 Rich Smith Lane, Apt. 5108, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Daniel Murphy, 134 Campbell Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Deborah A. Nolan (aka Debbie A. Nolan), 109 Jennifer Lane, March 10, 2018, Chapter 7.

Heather L. Yoder, 109 S. Maple Ave., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Rita Jo White, 902 N. Holly St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Jamie Allison Delle Clark, 520 S. Rose, Apt. 26, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Brandi L. Hutsell, 8713 Holiday Drive, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Stephanie Ault (aka Stephanie Hall, Stephanie Allen), 137 Obsidian, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS John Randolph Wood (dba JR Wood Inc., Tara Capital LLC), 13890 Turnberry Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Tara Capital LLC, 13890 Turnberry Lane, March 13, 2018, Chapter 11.

SPRINGDALE Brian James Burris, 2272 Orchard St., Apt. A, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Christopher Cory and Alicia Nicole Huntington (aka Alicia Nicole Walters), 3252 Hillview Court, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Francisco Andrade-Cabrera (aka Francisco Andrade, Francisco Cabrera), 1907 E. Emma Ave., Apt. F202, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Marquita Louise Ross, 1305 Crutcher St., D202, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

Sabino J. and Cilvia Lopez Rodriguez (aka Cilvia Rodriguez, Cilvia Rodriguez-Lopez), 2619 Cider Ave., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Sarah Jean Phillips, 209 Raedel Ave., March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Scott D. Hollandsworth, 1283 Beverly, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

STAR CITY Brandon and Sandra Harrison, 1100 E. Bradley St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Terry David Morgan, 101 Adler Lane, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

STUTTGART Danny R. and Georgia M. Ramsey (dba Double K Express), 2012 S. Columbus St., March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Monique McCoy, 1919 S. Spring, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

SWEET HOME Toni M. Dixon-Young, P.O. Box 67, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

TEXARKANA Bengy and Pamela Moore, 1603 Community, March 13, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jacky Lee Young, 341 MC 285, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

James and Sonya Blann, 5 Brookside Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

VAN BUREN John D. and Vikki S. Riley (aka Vikki S. Buckles), 704 Shanna Drive, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Pamela Roberts, 45 Vista Hills Blvd., March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

VILONIA Christopher Dale Eubanks, P.O. Box 98, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

Jeffrey C. Roland, 25 Hawk Drive, March 12, 2018, Chapter 7.

Kenneth R. and Heather A. Rash, 4 Hilltop Lane, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

WARD Carl E. and Donna L. Whitaker, 10 Deer Run Drive, March 9, 2018, Chapter 13.

Collin Jones (aka Collin S. Jones, Collin L. Jones, dba CJs PC and Electronics Repair), 607 Morrison St., March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

John Anthony and Michelle Lynn Mato (aka Michelle Inman), 49 Castleton Drive, March 14, 2018, Chapter 13.

Timothy Michael and Monica Ann Bunting Sr. (dba Bug Pro LLC), 13265 Arkansas 31N, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

WEST MEMPHIS LaToya S. Andrews, 1116 McAuley Cove, March 12, 2018, Chapter 13.

WHITE HALL Donald David Jones Jr., 14007 Dollarway Road, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Gayla Jean Storz, 1106 Katie Lane, March 9, 2018, Chapter 7.

Jimmie Walters, 10913 Princeton Pike, March 14, 2018, Chapter 7.

WYNNE Jared Thomas and Heaven Lee Ellis, 110 Sequoia, March 13, 2018, Chapter 7.

GLEN EASTON, WV Barbara L. and Dale Blair, 60 Bunson Lane, March 8, 2018, Chapter 13.

SundayMonday Business on 03/18/2018