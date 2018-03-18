Boyle Park shots leave 1 man dead

Little Rock police are investigating after finding a man fatally shot early Saturday, authorities said.

Officers were called around 12:50 a.m. to Boyle Park at 3101 Boyle Park Road in reference to a shooting, according to a Police Department news release.

At the park, officers reportedly found a man with multiple gunshot wounds lying inside a 2006 black Saturn Vue.

The man, Charles Harris, 47, of North Little Rock was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators later found a second person who had been inside the Saturn at the time of the shooting, the release said. Rodney Gilstrap, 64, of Little Rock suffered a minor gunshot wound, police said. He was treated at the scene and released.

The two men had been driving through the park when strangers started shooting at their vehicle from an unknown vehicle, Gilstrap told police.

Gilstrap fled from the Saturn once it came to a stop, the release said.

He told police he could see Harris slumped over behind the steering wheel as he fled.

He was unable to provide a description of the vehicle or suspects, police said.

No arrests had been made and a Police Department spokesman did not name any suspects in the case as of Saturday evening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Metro on 03/18/2018