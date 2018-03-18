Building permits for the Little Rock metro area, projects valued at $75,000 or more:
COMMERCIAL
Bailey Construction & Consultants, 601 Wellington Village Road, Little Rock, $2,694,000.
Central Construction Group, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock, $475,000.
Nabholz Construction, 6 Children's Way Floor 1, Little Rock, $118,715.
Paul Page Dwelling, 1220 S. Main St., Little Rock, $103,000.
Ocean's, 16104 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $100,000.
Arthur's Prime Steakhouse, 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, $100,000.
RESIDENTIAL
Billy Hartness Construction, 300 Ensbury Drive, Little Rock, $403,000.
Rector Phillips Morse, 26 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $375,700.
Rector Phillips Morse, 37 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $345,850.
Kevin Driver Builders, 20 Belles Fleurs Circle, Little Rock, $310,000.
Kevin Driver Builders, 118 Belles Fleurs Blvd., Little Rock, $305,000.
Ace General Contractor, 104 Sienna Lake Lane, Little Rock, $290,000.
Darby Builders, 315 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $280,000.
Byron Holmes Construction, 309 Wildcreek Blvd., Little Rock, $225,000.
Graham Smith Construction, 5 Bentwood Lane, Little Rock, $225,000.
Corbitt Custom Homes, 56 Waters Edge Drive, Little Rock, $210,000.
Hometime Builders, 100 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 96 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 95 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 98 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 93 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 94 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 92 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
Hometime Builders, 79 Bentley Circle, Little Rock, $165,000.
River Valley Builders Inc., 23 Blue Ridge Circle, Little Rock, $150,000.
Mullinax, Ted & Julie, 5825 Stonewall Road, Little Rock, $125,000.
Charles Vanlandingham, 9219 Professor Drive, Little Rock, $105,000.
