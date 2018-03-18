INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 700 S. Schiller St., business, Lee Campbell, 1:06 p.m. March 4, property valued at $400.
72202
• 2100 Security Ave., residence, Clarence Allen, 3:31 p.m. March 10, property valued at $350.
72204
• 3519 W. 11th St., residence, Jocelyn Thornton, 10 a.m. March 6, cash totaling $100, property valued at $150.
• 8500 Michael Court, residence, Ashley Haygood, 11 a.m. March 7, property valued at $402.
72205
• 3521 W. 4th St., residence, Barbara Robinson, 6:15 a.m. March 9, property valued at $1,200.
• 3802 Kavanaugh Blvd., residence, Ashley Vinvy, 3:45 p.m. March 10, property value unknown.
72206
• 2901 Bermuda Lane, residence, Melissa Goins, 12:46 p.m. March 7, property valued at $101.
72207
• 6604 Evergreen Drive, residence, Andrew Carter, 11:44 p.m. March 9, property valued at $2,501.
72209
• 6600 Lancaster Road, residence, Ettana Weatherspoon, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26, cash totaling $400.
• 8701 Interstate 30, residence, Autumn Tatum, noon March 4, property valued at $701.
• 27 Durham Drive, residence, Lisa Kelly, 10 a.m. March 9, property valued at $1,975.
• 5121 Baseline Road, residence, Tonisha Jones, 2 p.m. March 10, cash totaling $175, property valued at $1,886.
72210
• 23 Par Drive, residence, Keiona Lenard, 3 p.m. March 5, property valued at $451.
• 57 Chateaus Lane, business, Josh Woodrome, 6:15 p.m. March 6, property valued at $300.
72211
• 1601 N. Shackleford Road, residence, Wes Guley, 4:14 p.m. March 9, property valued at $600.
72212
• 2219 Beckenham Cove, residence, Sylvia Malek, 2:20 a.m. March 8, property valued at $130,001.
North Little Rock
72114
• 237 Melrose Circle, residence, Edward Mader, 9 a.m. March 1, property valued at $520.
• 2115 Main St., business, unknown, 5:43 a.m. March 2, property valued at $1,489.
• 418 E Broadway St., business, unknown, 4:15 a.m. March 3, cash totaling $500, property valued at $50.
72116
• 4524 Ridge Road, residence, Priscilla Craig, 6 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $2,145.
• 3801 McCain Park Drive, Apt. A, residence, Corey Spencer, 7:20 a.m. March 1, cash totaling $250, property valued at $8,359.
72118
• 4811 Sycamore St., residence, Antonio Jimenez, 9 a.m. March 4, property valued at $875.
