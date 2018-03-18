BUSINESS AWARDS

Engineering

Garver Engineering's Broadway Bridge replacement project earned the top honor at the American Council of Engineering Companies of Arkansas annual Engineering Excellence Awards Gala last week.

Finance

Larry Root, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial was named to the list of "Best-in-State Wealth Advisors" published by Forbes magazine. The list recognizes financial advisers who have demonstrated high levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Tourism

Madison Murphy was named Tourism Person of the Year during the 44th annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism.

SundayMonday Business on 03/18/2018