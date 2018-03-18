Community
Presbyterian Village Board of Directors has announced Chris Marsh as Executive Director for Presbyterian Village.
Consulting
Robert Fegtly, managing partner with DD&F Consulting Group in Little Rock, has been named managing partner of newly formed DD&F Valuation Group LLC and will be assisted by Kyle Shadid, a senior consultant at DD&F.
Information Technology
Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Ben Meadors, Clay Acord and Daniel Tate as software developers.
Communications
Kent Smith has joined Windstream's legal team as director-senior counsel, responsible for dispute resolution activities including complex commercial and contract litigation.
Law
McIlroy Keen Goodman, LLP announced the addition of Maria Craig as staff accountant.
Medical
CHI St. Vincent has named Forrest Whichard as vice president of operations.
Nonprofit
Recycle Bikes for Kids has announced Rachael Borne and Chris Schaffhauser as additions to the Board.
Real Estate
Patti Bennett has joined Modern Realty Group as a Sales Associate.
Utilities
Charles McGhee has been promoted to supervisor of construction for Entergy Arkansas, Inc. Tongia Gaston has been named to serve as Entergy Arkansas customer service representative II in the Pine Bluff area, replacing Charles McGhee.
Harrison Energy Partners has announced the promotion of Greg Blair to Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Charles Caudle, Jr., to Vice President of Service; and Ben Dye to Vice President -- Oklahoma.
SundayMonday Business on 03/18/2018
Print Headline: BUSINESS PEOPLE
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: BUSINESS PEOPLE
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.