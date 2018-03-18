BUSINESS PEOPLE

Community

Presbyterian Village Board of Directors has announced Chris Marsh as Executive Director for Presbyterian Village.

Consulting

Robert Fegtly, managing partner with DD&F Consulting Group in Little Rock, has been named managing partner of newly formed DD&F Valuation Group LLC and will be assisted by Kyle Shadid, a senior consultant at DD&F.

Information Technology

Mainstream Technologies announced the hiring of Ben Meadors, Clay Acord and Daniel Tate as software developers.

Communications

Kent Smith has joined Windstream's legal team as director-senior counsel, responsible for dispute resolution activities including complex commercial and contract litigation.

Law

McIlroy Keen Goodman, LLP announced the addition of Maria Craig as staff accountant.

Medical

CHI St. Vincent has named Forrest Whichard as vice president of operations.

Nonprofit

Recycle Bikes for Kids has announced Rachael Borne and Chris Schaffhauser as additions to the Board.

Real Estate

Patti Bennett has joined Modern Realty Group as a Sales Associate.

Utilities

Charles McGhee has been promoted to supervisor of construction for Entergy Arkansas, Inc. Tongia Gaston has been named to serve as Entergy Arkansas customer service representative II in the Pine Bluff area, replacing Charles McGhee.

Harrison Energy Partners has announced the promotion of Greg Blair to Vice President of Sales and Marketing; Charles Caudle, Jr., to Vice President of Service; and Ben Dye to Vice President -- Oklahoma.

