Washington news in brief

Crawford supports U.S. rap on Russia

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford said he supports last week's decision to slap sanctions on Russians.

"I think it's entirely appropriate," the Republican from Jonesboro said. "It's clear that the Russians have been interfering in U.S. elections."

Moscow has been trying to meddle for decades, he said.

"This phenomenon is nothing new. What's new is the level of involvement. We now have a more sophisticated network ... using social media, cable news and things of that nature that have facilitated Russia's interference," he said.

Crawford, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, said he supported the decision to wrap up its investigation.

With elections months away, "The primary concern right now is ... safeguarding our electoral process," he added.

There's no evidence of collusion and no evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin was trying to help Donald Trump win the 2016 presidential election, Crawford said.

"That's something only he [Putin] knows. And I doubt he would ever tell anyone. At least, not anyone on our committee," Crawford said.

Putin aimed to be a troublemaker, not a kingmaker, Crawford suggested.

"The evidence clearly suggests that he was trying to sow discord and undermine American confidence in our electoral process," he said. "Vladimir Putin, he's a former KGB agent, he would like to reconstitute the Soviet Union in his image, and he wants to be a more prominent player on the global stage. He wants to be a dominant superpower, and so that's kind of what his agenda is."

Justices to weigh anti-abortion law

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the constitutionality of a state law that requires anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to inform visitors about abortion services.

National Institution of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA) vs. Becerra pits the state of California against anti-abortion activists. Xavier Becerra is California's attorney general.

Supporters have said the law simply targets deceptive practices, arguing that crisis pregnancy centers target women who are seeking abortions. Opponents said the law violates the First Amendment by compelling anti-abortion groups to make pro-abortion-rights speech.

Twenty state attorneys general, including Arkansas' Leslie Rutledge, have signed a friend of the court brief arguing that the California statute is unconstitutional.

On Friday, the Republican discussed the case during a panel discussion at the Newseum in Washington.

"The issue is about freedom of speech and whether or not the government can compel an entity to advertise for ... products, services [or] something in violation of their conscience," Rutledge said in an interview Friday.

"It's important for Arkansas voices to be heard on this issue," she added.

The law would require dozens of the centers to give clients the following information: "California has public programs that provide immediate free or low-cost access to comprehensive family planning services (including all FDA-approved methods of contraception), prenatal care, and abortion for eligible women. To determine whether you qualify, contact the county social services office at [insert the telephone number]."

To comply, the centers can distribute printed notices "in no less than 14-point type" or a digital notice or a public notice "posted in a conspicuous place where individuals wait." The law sets the size of the lettering for those notices ("no less than 22-point type") and the size of the signage ("at least 8.5 inches by 11 inches.")

Lawmakers lauded on health site funds

LaShannon Spencer, chief executive officer of Community Health Centers of Arkansas, met with U.S. Sen. John Boozman, and U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford, French Hill and Steve Womack and thanked them for helping the organization obtain renewed funding.

There are more than 100 community health center sites in the Natural State, and they served more than 190,000 patients last year, Spencer said.

The centers were part of President Lyndon Johnson's "War on Poverty" and were intended to increase access to health care for the nation's neediest people.

The centers charge patients using a sliding scale that's based on their income and family size.

At least 42 percent of the funding for the centers comes from the federal government.

The bipartisan budget agreement, signed into law in February, will keep the money flowing for the next 18 months, Spencer added.

The budgetary uncertainty had been a cause of great concern for the health care providers and the areas they serve.

"If that funding had stopped, there were potential reductions in force or layoffs, and that would actually impact economic development within the communities but also impact patients' lives," she said.

Spencer's visit coincided with the National Association of Community Health Centers 2018 Policy and Issues Forum.

Griffin calls STEM economic necessity

Arkansas Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin traveled to Washington on Thursday to attend a Science, Technology, Engineering and Math event featuring astronaut Mae Jemison.

The White House hosted the event, which was held in the Executive Office Building next door to the White House.

Griffin has worked to highlight the importance of STEM education and was recently selected to serve as national chairman of Lieutenant Governors for Million Women Mentors. The organization is committed to increasing the number of girls and young women pursuing educational and career opportunities in STEM-related areas.

Jemison, the first black woman in space, told the Huffington Post last week that it's important to promote greater diversity in STEM programs.

Women and black people are underrepresented in STEM fields, Jemison noted.

"We're losing talent, and we're losing capability by not including them," she said. "When people think about why it is important to have a diversity of talent in a field, they think of it as a nicety. No, it's a necessity. We get better solutions."

Griffin portrayed greater access to STEM programs as an economic necessity.

"The type of jobs that we want Americans and Arkansans to have are good paying, long-term sustainable, cutting-edge jobs, and those are STEM jobs," he said in an interview.

The recognition "that we've got to do more on STEM is shared by the White House and the president," he added.

