Man gets 30 years for fatal shooting

A Johnson County man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the May 25 shooting death of another man.

Johnson County Circuit Court records show Billy Don Martin Jr., 34, of Lamar initially was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Donald Skidmore but pleaded to the lesser offense as part of a plea agreement with the prosecutor's office.

A reasonable-cause affidavit said Martin called the Johnson County sheriff's office May 25 and told the dispatcher he had killed someone. When a deputy arrived at the Clarksville address just outside the city limits, he met Martin who told the deputy he shot Skidmore in the head then dragged the body outside.

State Desk on 03/18/2018