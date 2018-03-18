Man reports attack by strangers in SUV

A man told police he was robbed and beaten with a blunt object on a Little Rock street early Friday, according to a report.

Officers were called about 12:45 a.m. to the E-Z Mart at 2711 W. Markham St., where the 51-year-old first told police he had been at the Salvation Army, 1111 W. Markham St., then said he was walking north on Woodrow Street when he noticed an SUV following him, the report states.

The man said the black 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe stayed behind him for about 30 minutes until he got to Woodrow and Seventh streets. There, three men hopped out of the SUV and started shouting "break yourself," he told police.

He reportedly told his assailants he only had a few dollars, but they kept yelling "break yourself" at him. Suddenly, he was struck by an unknown blunt object, he told police, and was beaten for a few moments before the attackers ran off.

The victim said he walked to the E-Z Mart to contact authorities. He later added that the attackers did not take his money but instead stole his iPhone 6 and a radio.

Police noted the man could not describe the radio or state its value, and the number he gave for the iPhone was not functional when officers called it.

The 51-year-old was treated for a laceration on the right side of his head and bruising on his head and face at UAMS Medical Center, according to the report.

Police had named no suspects and made no arrests at the time of the report.

