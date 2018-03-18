Martini Glass stars in Grade II Azeri

HOT SPRINGS -- Trainer Keith Nations got the post he wanted and Martini Glass responded accordingly.

Martini Glass, a 5-year-old mare, took over at the top of the stretch to capture the Grade II Azeri Stakes by 3 lengths Saturday afternoon over hard-charging post-time favorite Actress at Oaklawn Park.

Starting from the No 7 post, Martini Glass was mid-pack for the first three quarters of the race before kicking it into high gear in the final 3 furlongs under the guidance of regular rider Paco Lopez.

"Paco knows her so well," Nations said. "I'm so glad we had more of an outside post today. We had been placed on the inside two races back and it wasn't the best place for her, so I was happy when we were given more of an outside post today."

Martini Glass, the second betting choice, won for the 10th time in her career and she placed in the money for the ninth time in her last 10 races.

"She loves to run. She loves to train," Nations said. "She does everything with a lot of enthusiasm. I can just tell she's getting better."

Running behind pacesetters Farrell and Terra Promessa for the first three-quarters of the race, Martini Glass opened up a 1 ½-lengths lead as the 8-horse field made its way toward home. Actress rallied from fifth at the top of the stretch to finish second a half-length in front of Farrell.

"Actually she ran very well," said jockey Jose Ortiz, who was aboard Actress. "We had a good trip, followed Paco all the way around there. Paco kicked on. My filly kicked on too, but [she was] second best today."

Nations said his mare's effort was "probably" the best race she has ever run. Martini Glass had earned a 102 Beyer Figure on Feb. 19 in a Grade III race at Gulfsteam Park.

"The last race was pretty good too," Nations said. "That was a tough field too. But, probably, this was [her best]."

Martini Glass paid $8.80, 3.60 and 2.80. Actress paid 3.20 and 2.60. Farrell returned 5.40 to show.

Nations said Martini Glass will be considered for the $700,000 Grade I Apple Blossom on April 13 at Oaklawn.

The victory was worth $210,000 for owners Campanella, Vince and Nation's Racing Stable, LLC.

Sports on 03/18/2018