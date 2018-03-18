COWBOYS

Scandrick released

Orlando Scandrick's time with the Dallas Cowboys is coming to an end after a decade with the organization.

Coach Jason Garrett informed Scandrick of his release, which could come as soon as Monday, according to sources. The move gives the Cowboys $1.4 million in cap space and allows Scandrick an opportunity to find a new home.

Scandrick, 31, had requested his release with the Cowboys going with a youth movement in the secondary with corners such as Jourdan Lewis and Chidobe Awuzie. Byron Jones is expected to move back to corner, too, and Xavier Woods also saw time playing nickel corner last year. Anthony Brown has also played significant snaps at corner the last two seasons.

The Cowboys drafted Scandrick out of Boise State in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. He played in 125 games, including 69 starts, in his career with the Cowboys. He had eight interceptions, 64 passes defensed and 11.5 sacks.

Scandrick's best season was 2014 when he was named second-team All-Pro. He started 14 games, recording 2 interceptions, 9 passes defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 1 sack for a Cowboys squad that won the NFC East.

TITANS

Williams let go

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans have told defensive lineman Sylvester Williams they are releasing him after one season into a three-year deal signed a year ago.

The Titans announced Saturday they were releasing Williams.

The 28th pick overall in 2013 by Denver, Williams spent his first four seasons with the Broncos where he started 48 games and had 5½ sacks with 94 tackles. Williams signed with Tennessee in March 2017 and started 11 of 15 games. He finished with four tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures with 26 tackles.

Williams' base salary for this season was $5 million and $5.5 million in 2019.

The Titans also released defensive lineman Karl Klug on Friday with Williams the sixth player released since March 8.

PATRIOTS

Three sign Saturday

The New England Patriots bolstered their pass rush and backfield depth with the free agent signings of defensive end Adrian Clayborn and running back Jeremy Hill on Saturday.

The Patriots also announced the signing of veteran offensive tackle Matt Tobin.

Clayborn, 29, played the past three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and is coming off a career-high 9½-sack season in 2017. The seven-year veteran has 30 sacks over 81 games with Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

New England had 42 sacks in 2017, tied for seventh-most in the NFL.

Hill, 25, is entering his fifth NFL season after spending his first four with the Cincinnati Bengals. A former second-round draft pick out of LSU, Hill played in only seven games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending ankle injury.

JETS

Trade moves N.Y. up

NEW YORK -- The Jets are not messing around. They want to find their franchise quarterback in April.

Gang Green on Saturday traded with the Colts to move up to No. 3 overall in the first round of next month's draft, the team announced on Twitter. It was a costly deal. In return, the Jets gave Indianapolis their No. 6 overall pick, both of their 2018 second round picks -- 37th overall and 49th overall -- as well as a 2019 second-round pick.

The No. 37 overall pick is the Jets' original second-round pick. They acquired the additional second-round selection from the Seahawks in the Sheldon Richardson trade, which also brought wide receiver Jermaine Kearse to New York.

This draft-pick trade puts the Jets in a position to secure one of the top three quarterback prospects available -- USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen or Wyoming's Josh Allen. Previously, at No. 6, the Jets were behind as many as three quarterback-needy teams.

RAVENS

Woodhead retires

NEW YORK -- Versatile running back Danny Woodhead has announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons.

Woodhead, who played with Baltimore last season, wrote in an Instagram post early Saturday that it is time for him to leave the game he loves.

The 5-foot-8 Woodhead was a two-time Harlon Hill Trophy winner at Chadron State in Nebraska as the top player in NCAA Division II. Despite his college success, he went undrafted in 2008 and signed with the New York Jets as a free agent.

He joined New England early in the 2010 season and played three years with the Patriots while establishing himself as a solid playmaker. Woodhead signed with the Chargers in 2013 and played parts of four seasons with them.

Woodhead had 2,238 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, along with 300 catches for 2,698 yards and 17 scores.

COLTS

Hankins released

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts have released defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins.

Hankins signed a three-year deal worth $27 million in free agency last season. He made 15 starts and finished with 44 tackles and two sacks.

But with the Colts switching to a 4-3 defense that favors speed, the 320-pound, 26-year-old Hankins apparently no longer fit.

By making the move, the Colts save nearly $8.5 million under the salary cap and now have roughly $75 million to spend in free agency.

Indy also swapped first-round picks with the New York Jets on Saturday, getting two second-round picks this year and another in 2019 in return.

The only player Indy has signed so far is defensive end Denico Autry, who played last year in Oakland.

RAIDERS

LB Wilber signed

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent linebacker Kyle Wilber.

The deal with Wilber signed Saturday should provide a boost to Oakland's special teams.

Wilber played 89 games in six seasons with Dallas, recording 104 tackles, 3½ sacks, 1 pass defensed, 2 forced fumbles and 4 fumble recoveries.

He played all 16 games last season with 4 tackles on defense and 10 on special teams under coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who now holds the same job in Oakland.

