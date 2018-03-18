OIL & GAS REPORT

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued seven well recompletions. By county, they were:

WELL RECOMPLETIONS

CLEBURNE -- Seeco LLC. of Spring for Webb No. 09-09 1-9H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,330 ft., perf. 4,747-8,225 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 1,358 ft. FNL & 1,820 ft. FEL and BHL: 4,810 ft. FNL & 625 ft. FEL of Sec. 9-9N-9W. Workover done Feb. 8.

CONWAY -- Seeco LLC. for Deltic Timber No. 09-16 17-36H25, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 9,781 ft., perf. 4,514-9,708 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 253 ft. FSL & 925 ft. FWL and BHL: 1,048 ft. FSL & 835 ft. FWL of Sec. 36-9N-16W. Workover done Feb. 1.

FAULKNER -- Seeco LLC. for Harris No. 08-13 5-19H, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,949 ft., perf. 6,079-10,860 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 250 ft. FSL & 499 ft. FWL and BHL: 224 ft. FNL & 1,581 ft. FWL of Sec. 19-8N-13W. Workover done Jan. 31.

FRANKLIN -- XTO Energy Inc. of Oklahoma City for Holden No. 3-23, 24-hr. prod. not available in Dunn A/Ralph Barton/Dunn C/Paul Barton Form. of Cecil Fld. Drilled to TD: 5,450 ft., perf. 4,000-4,309 OA ft. Loc. 1,320 ft. FNL & 1,620 ft. FEL of Sec. 23-9N-29W. Commingle done Feb. 26.

JOHNSON -- XTO Energy Inc. for Tice No. 2-15, 24-hr. prod. not available in Casey/Orr/Middle Hale Form. of Clarksville Fld. Drilled to TD: 4,060 ft., perf. 2,237-3,678 OA ft. Loc. 760 ft. FNL & 1,900'for FEL of S No. 2 sec. 15 of Sec. 15-10N-24W. Workover done Feb. 21.

OUACHITA -- Arkansas Production Services LLC of Smackover for Skinner-Berg No. 1, 24-hr. prod. not available in Nacatoch Form. of Smackoer Fld. Drilled to not available ft., perf. 2,000-2,020 ft. of Sec. 32-15S-15W. workover done Dec. 7, 2017.

VAN BUREN -- Seeco LLC. for Doris Graddy No. 10-13 7-13H19, 24-hr. prod. not available in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 8,298 ft., perf. 3,784-8,201 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 502 ft. FSL & 1,605 ft. FEL and BHL: 1,356 ft. FSL & 148 ft. FWL of Sec. 13-10N-13W. Workover done Jan. 31.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

SundayMonday Business on 03/18/2018