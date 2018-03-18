On the cover

The television landscape is awash these days with superheroes and their villainous counterparts. From Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, to DC Comics' Supergirl and Black Lightning, the struggle between good and evil is showcased week after week in our own living rooms.

Syfy is now joining the fray with Krypton, a prequel series of sorts based on DC Comics characters. It premieres at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Krypton is set two generations before the destruction of Superman's home planet and follows Seg-El (Cameron Cuffe), the Man of Steel's grandfather, who is faced with quite a conundrum -- prevent the destruction of Krypton or let it be destroyed so the Superman story we know and love can play out.

It is, it seems, a matter of the family's honor.

The series also stars Blake Ritson as Brainiac, Shaun Sipos as the time-traveling Adam Strange, Georgina Campbell (Broadchurch), Ann Ogbomo (World War Z), Ian McElhinney (Game of Thrones), Wallis Day (Will) and Aaron Pierre (Tennison).

-- Rosemary Boggs

Style on 03/18/2018