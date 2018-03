Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com.

MARCH

22 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Cajun Express, Wheatley. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

24 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Lake Norfolk, Quarry Ramp. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

24 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Atkins, Lucky Landing. Ricky Jones at rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

29 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. J Town's Grill, Jonesboro. Collin Cahill (501) 208-2630 or collin.cahill101@gmail.com

31 Whit's Marine Nitro Team Tournament Series bass tournament. Arkansas River, Fort Smith to Lake Dardanelle. (479) 785-5985.

31 Anglers Choice bass tournament. Lake Dardanelle. Ricky Ellis (501) 837-1033.

31 Fourche Valley Bass Club bass tournament. Harris Brake Lake, Chitman Hill Ramp. Ricky Jones rd.pcso8@yahoo.com

31 Fat Sacks Bass Club bass tournament. Lake Ouachita, Brady Mountain. Safe light to 3 p.m. Keith Crutchfield (870) 941-6929 crutchfield34@yahoo.com, Rob Daniel (501) 337-3254 rbbydaniel@yahoo.com, or Todd Fite (501) 337-2440 todd_wesley@yahoo.com

31 Lake Brewer Bass Club bass tournament. Greers Ferry Lake, Narrows Ramp. Entry fee $60. (501) 772-0186.

31 Trader Bill's Outdoor Sports & Marine Tournament Trail bass tournament. Lake Ouachita. (501) 623-8403 or traderbils.com

APRIL

6 Arkansas Tech University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Rock, Blackwell. Lane Tarvin (501) 743-9101 or Lane.Tarvin@conagra.com

7 Arkansas Bass Team Trail tournament. Lake Dardanelle State Park, Russellville. 6:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Keith Green (501) 844-5543, James Arnon (870) 210-6706 or arkansasbassteamtrail.net

7 Arkansas High School Bassers tournament. Lake Ouachita, Brady Mountain. Entry fee $30/boat. arhsbassers@gmail.com or facebook.com/arhsbassers/

7 Batesville Bassmasters bass tournament. Bull Shoals Lake, Lakeview. 7 a.m.-3 p.m. facebook@BatesvilleBassmasters

7-8 Arkansas Bass Anglers District 47 bass tournament. Lake Maumelle, Jolly Rogers Marina.

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's Conference Center, 2300 Promenade Parkway, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or arkstriper.com

Sports on 03/18/2018