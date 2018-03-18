PATENTS AWARDED

U.S. patents issued to Arkansans

March 13

Patent 9,913,445 B1. Soybean Cultivar UA 5715GT. Issued to Pengyin Chen, Pedro Manjarrez-Sandoval, Moldir Orazaly, Chengjun Wu and Liliana Florez-Palacios, all of Fayetteville. Assigned to the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas.

Patent 9,913,554 B2. Toy Mechanical Straw with Actuator Diaphragm. Issued to Simeon E. Tiefel and Keith Scheffler, both of Springdale. Assigned to Hog Wild LLC of Clackamas, Ore.

Patent 9,914,131 B2. Wood-Based Cement Additive. Issued to William R. Weaver of Pine Bluff. Assigned to Fiber Resources, Inc. of Pine Bluff.

Patent 9,914,152 B2. Polytetrafluoroethylene Thin Film with Polydopamine Adhesive Layer. Issued to Samuel George Beckford and Min Zou, both of Fayetteville; and Justin K. Carter of Little Rock. Assigned to Surftec LLC of Fayetteville.

Patent 9,916,528 B2. Apparatus and Method to Determine a Frozen State of an Object as a Function of an RFID Tag Reception Parameter. Issued to Bruce W. Wilkinson of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Stores Inc. of Bentonville.

Patent 9,916,556 B2. Merchandise Event Monitoring via Wireless Tracking. Issued to Thomas E. Stiefel of Bentonville, Bruce W. Wilkinson of Rogers and Nicholaus Adam Jones of Fayetteville. Assigned to Walmart Stores Inc. of Bentonville.

Patent 9,916,737 B2. Modularizable Register. Issued to Joshua David Osmon and Tricia Mcpherson Hicks, both of Bentonville; and Lori Lee Wise of Rogers. Assigned to Walmart Stores Inc. of Bentonville.

Patent 9,917,455 B1. Charging Unit and System for at Least One Electronic Device. Issued to Bob Shipman and Jason Cochran, both of Jonesboro; and Bryan Taylor of Bono. Assigned to Tech Friends Inc. of Jonesboro

Patent D812,839 S. Load Brace. Issued to Colton Redding of Greenwood.

