Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Feb. 12-16:

LR Markham Apartments LLC to Midtown Suites LLC, Ls1-5 B11, Pfeifer, $1,620,000.

Chenal Park Centre LLC to LLEJ VIII, LLC, 15200 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock. L2, Chenal Park Centre, $1,241,460.

Jennifer L. Hunt and Peng H. Chung to Mohamed Abdeldayem and Hoda Hagrass, 22 Menden Lane, Little Rock. L11 B120, Chenal Valley, $641,121.

Cassinelli Incorporated to Canvas Community United Methodist Congregation, 1107 & 1111 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. Ls10-12 B289, Original City Of Little Rock, $450,000.

Community Christian Church Of North Little Rock to Amazing U Inc., 1061 Lantrip Road, Sherwood. L15, Sherwood Commercial Park, $450,000.

Sharlow Builders & Developers LLC to Wai C. Leung and Natalie A. Jabbour-Leung, 88 Clervaux Drive, Little Rock. L19 B71, Chenal Valley, $429,700.

Paul W. and Jan L. Zelnick and The Zelnick Family Revocable Trust to Joann and Perry Whitmore, 321 Colonial Court, Little Rock. Ls6-7 B2, Colonial Court, $427,500.

Blevins Family Farms Limited Partners to Chandler Group LLC, L49, Cliffewood, $411,000.

HRPG Homes LLC to Brian and Mika E. Moore, 13414 Foxfield Lane, Little Rock. L14 B11, Woodlands Edge, $410,000.

Hines Homes LLC to Aaron L. and Kristy Henson, 15710 Deer Trail Cove, North Little Rock. L16, Panther Mountain Estates, $386,100.

Patricia B. Withrow and The Patricia B. Withrow Revocable Trust to Lucy and Quinten Whiteside, 23 Blue Ridge Circle, Little Rock. L22A, Scenic Heights, $367,500.

S & MJ Investments LLC to Askew Creative LLC, 917 W. Markham St., Little Rock. L3R B276, Original City Of Little Rock, $342,500,

Chris and Kelly Bulloch to Sharon E. Echols and Scott Stricker, 2926 Imperial Valley Drive, Little Rock. L2 B29, Pleasant Valley, $339,900.

Alyssa D. and Wesley A. McKamie to Latricia Wheeler, 9500 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood. L157, Miller's Crossing Phase 3, $305,000.

Legacy Associates Inc. to Centark Truck & Equipment Parts LLC, 1030 N. Redmond Road, Jacksonville. SW 24-3N-11W, $302,300.

Woodhaven Homes Inc. to Mallie E. and Kenneth W. Jones Sr., 12838 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L270, Ashley Downs Phase I, $295,015.

JuJu Won Properties LLC to Julie and Nathan Vandiver II, L1 B19, Allis And Dickinson's Supplement To Centennial, $295,000.

Paul E. and Rhoda B. Dussex to Jamie and Larry Pettit Jr., 1717 Creekview, Sherwood. L19 B10, Creekside, $289,000.

K&H Properties LLC to Sandra W. Magness, Lot A, Cartwright Replat-Riffel And Rhoton Forest Park Highlands; L10 B18 & L18 B9, Riffel And Rhoton Forest Park Highlands, $281,000.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. to Thaddeus and Latanya Rodgers, 72 Shoshoni Drive, Sherwood. L406, Indianhead Lake Estates Section C, $264,900.

Adelena L. and Joseph P. Waldon to Dela Figueroa, 2332 Miramonte Drive, Sherwood. L84, Millers Valley Phase I, $264,500.

Lauren B. Samuel and The Lou M. Samuel Revocable Trust to Lea A. Barham, 311 Ridgeway Drive, Little Rock. L22 B12, Midland Hills, $258,000.

Elizabeth A. and Scott Person to Mary P. Kelly, 607 N. Polk St., Little Rock. Ls7-8 B18, Lincoln Park, $253,000.

J. Robert Holcomb LLC to Debra F. Holcomb, 40 Fairway Woods Circle, Maumelle. L40RRR, Fairway Woods PUD, $245,000.

Hongjian Ding and Tracy Zhao to Salma Hamirani, L267, Capital Lakes Estates Phase 1B, $245,000.

Richard A. and Mallory H. Brooks to Ruthanne N. Murphy and Jim Garrett, 609 Saint Michael Place, Little Rock. L637, St. Charles, $242,500.

Anjanette S. and John M. Klein Jr. to Daniel Strishock, 6832 Austin Harbor Loop, Sherwood. L111, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $240,000.

Damon M. Crawford to Eric Sixbey, 1514 Garland Ave., North Little Rock. L41 B2, Park Hill NLR, $220,000.

Ronald G. and Karen L. Mashburn to Patriot Way Property LLC, 1900 Sanford Drive, Little Rock. L9, Sanford Phase I & II, $215,000.

Bentley Court LLC to Sherita Taylor, 81 Bentley Circle, Little Rock. L80, Bentley Court Phase V, $214,900.

Tony and Wanda Nobile to Danuta Pietrosiuk, L19 B4, Taylor Park Phase II, $206,000.

2201 Russenberger Arkansas MHP, LLC to Russenberger Mobile Home Park LLC, Pt E/2 NW 10-1S-12W, $202,000.

Mark Riable and The Riable Family Trust to Dana Hodges and Christopher L. Langley, 23840 Mashburn Trail, Little Rock. SE NE 6-1N-14W; Tracts 52-53, Whispering Pines Unrecorded, $200,000.

Lisa A. Bylander and The Bylander Living Trust to Gene and Courtney Herring, 1709 Beresford Road, North Little Rock. L19 B2, Overbrook, $198,375.

Jon R. Eruren and The G. & C. Eruren Family Living Trust to William A. and Helen R. McDaniel, 3833 Lochridge Road, North Little Rock. L19 B205, Park Hill NLR, $196,000.

Raul B. Beltran to Sharon D. Patton, 11 Whispering Drive, Alexander. L10, Whispering Hills Phase II, $195,000.

William A. Ridinger to Margaret Woodsmall, 101 Basalt Cove, Sherwood. L52 B4, Stonehill Phase II, $194,900.

D. Taylor Investment Properties LLC to Timothy Lovelace, 419 E. Eighth St., Little Rock. Ls11-12 B60, Original City Of Little Rock, $189,000.

Terra Bailey (aka Terra Daniels) to Nathan and Christina Rucker, 109 Fair Oaks Drive, Jacksonville. L3, Fair Oaks, $188,000.

Richard T. Smith to Brian N. Rodgers, 3748 Loch Lane, North Little Rock. L155 B203, Park Hill NLR, $187,400.

Michelle Kennedy to Jeremy Lapington and Anna Grimmelsman, 3760 Lakeview Road, North Little Rock. L35 B203, Park Hill NLR, $187,000.

Andrew and Sara Silverman to Antonio Buirse and April L. Sherrill-Buirse, 2309 Birkstone Drive, North Little Rock. L24 B21, Stone Links, $186,000.

James and Sarah E. Harrisberger to James L. and Alison M. Tanton, 27 Windstone Drive, North Little Rock. L14, Twelve Oaks, $185,000.

Michael E. Whiting to Autumn Whiting, 604 Innsbrooke Cove, Jacksonville. Ls17-18, Pennpointe Phase I, $185,000.

Caitlin R. Baker to Joseph C. Gordon and Eeva J. Jokinen, L3, Cammack Woods, $183,000.

Marci M. Manley to HSL Group LLC, 100 Linwood Court, Little Rock. L1 B1, Crystal Court, $181,600.

F. C. Enterprises Inc. to Marco T. and Christine Henagen, 27 Rosewall Lane, Little Rock. L11, Otter Creek Phase 11, $180,000.

First Security Bank to Zenith Landings LLC, Ls2-3 & 2A B1, Waterview Estates, $180,000.

Janis W. VanNess to Martha W. and Judith C. Hudson, L8, Foxcroft Village, $180,000.

BSW Development LLC to Rabih H. and Katylyn Aboukheir, Pt. Blk 3, Fleming And Bradford, $177,000.

Commissioner In Circuit to Mortgage Clearing Corp, 121 Harmony Loop, Maumelle. L68, Pleasantwood, $175,955.

Joseph and Amanda L. Golding to James A. Sykes, 1322 Jennifer Drive, Little Rock. L147, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $172,000.

Jamie Moniz and Donnabel Acupan to Benjamin D. Herrington, 5616 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville. L77, Base Meadows Phase 1B, $171,900.

US Bank, NA to Daniel W. and Rachel E. Hinton, 5200 Bayline Road, Little Rock. L1, Glenn South, $170,000.

Bank Of The Ozarks to Terence D. Bronson, 49 Mountain Vista, Alexander. L24, Vista Pointe, $168,000.

Curtis J. and Jason Fleming to Jonathan M. Padgett, 5108 Randolph Road, North Little Rock. L10 B27, Lakewood, $164,500.

Leon and Peggy E. Chitman to Erica S. and Jeffrey L. Turk, 1 Cedar Ridge Court, Little Rock. L30 B5, Cedar Ridge, $160,000.

Downtown Little Rock Community Development Corp. to Raymond K. Linson, 1513 S. Commerce St., Little Rock. L4 B62, Original City Of Little Rock, $154,500.

Joe Balkman and The Estate Of Debbie Balkman to Patrick C. Althoff, 4717 Lakeshore Drive, North Little Rock. L182 B203, Park Hill NLR, $152,500.

SundayMonday Business on 03/18/2018