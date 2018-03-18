STATE DIV. I BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SUN BELT

TROY 2, UALR 0

A two-run third inning was all Troy University (13-5, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) needed to even its weekend series against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (10-9, 1-1) at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Ala.

Troy’s two runs came when Matt Sanders reached on a fielder’s choice, which allowed Rigsby Mosley to score. Joey Denison then hit a two-out RBI single through the right side for a 2-0 lead. UALR had opportunities to score in both the sixth and seventh innings but squandered both chances.

Both teams finished with five hits, but no UALR player had more than one. Hayden Arnold (0-2) took the loss after allowing both Troy runs — both earned — with 4 walks and 2 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings.

COASTAL CAROLINA 26,

ARKANSAS STATE 14

After Arkansas State University built a 5-1 first-inning lead Saturday, Coastal Carolina scored 13 unanswered runs — including 10 in the fourth inning — to beat the Red Wolves at Tomlinson Stadium in Jonesboro.

The Chanticleers (14-7, 2-0 Sun Belt) took advantage of an RBI double, a three-run home run, three consecutive bases-loaded, one-out walks and a passed ball to score their 10 runs in the fourth inning. They added a three-run double in the sixth inning, then went on to score six runs in the seventh thanks to a fielding error, a wild pitch, an RBI ground out and two RBI singles.

Kyle MacDonald was 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored and 4 RBI to lead the Red Wolves (9-7, 0-2), who finished with 15 hits and left 14 runners on base, while Jeremy Brown was 3 for 5 with 2 runs scored. Coulton Lee (2-2) took the loss after allowing 7 earned runs on 5 hits with 5 walks and 2 strikeouts over 3 innings.

SOUTHLAND

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 8-6,

INCARNATE WORD 3-5

Tied 5-5 after 5 innings in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, the University of Central Arkansas (12-8, 4-2 Southland Conference) scored a run in the sixth inning and four more in the seventh as the Bears swept their Southland Conference series against Incarnate Word (13-9, 3-3) at Bear Stadium in Conway.

The Bears took an early lead on a two-run single by Colby LeBlanc in the bottom of the first inning. The Cardinals got their first run on a fielder’s choice in the second inning and tied the game at 2-2 in the third on an RBI groundout. A bases loaded walk gave Incarnate Word a 3-2 lead in the fifth, but UCA got the run back on a Hunter Strong sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning.

Central Arkansas took the lead for good in the sixth on a Keaton Presley home run before putting the game away in the seventh on a throwing error, an RBI double from Presley and a two-run single by Tyler Smith.

Rigo Aguilar was 3 for 3 with 2 runs scored to lead the Bears, while Presley was 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI. Smith went 2 for 5 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI for UCA, which finished with 11 hits. UCA built a 5-1 lead in the second game before Incarnate Word tied the game with a four-run eighth inning. Aguilar hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the eighth to give the Bears the doubleheader sweep.

SWAC

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 6-8, VALPARAISO 5-12

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (6-9) used a three-run sixth inning to take the first game of a doubleheader against Valparaiso (6-12) at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

The Crusaders jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning of the first game with an RBI single and an RBI double. The Golden Lions responded with a two-run double by Sergio Esparza in the bottom of the first to tie the game. Valparaiso re-took the lead at 3-2 in the top of the second with a Blake Billinger RBI single, but UAPB tied the game at 3-3 in the third on Esparza’s sacrifice fly. A bases loaded walk and a fielder’s choice gave Valparaiso a 5-3 lead before UAPB took control of the game in the sixth on an RBI single by Ricardo Sanchez, a balk and an RBI groundout by Daulton Horton.

The Golden Lions managed just five hits in the first game, led by Jarficur Parker’s 2-for-4 effort with 2 runs scored. Tyrus Lopez (2-1) got the victory on the mound after allowing 4 hits with 2 walks and 3 strikeouts over 6 innings.

The Crusaders scored 12 runs on 16 hits to split the doubleheader, but could have done more damage as they left 13 runners on base.