Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Mayor Mitch Landrieu of New Orleans. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Rep. Mike Conaway, R-Texas; Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Sens. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Angus King, I-Maine; South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union — Sens. Paul, Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-S.C. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
Print Headline: TV news shows
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TV news shows
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.