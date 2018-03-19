1 killed, 1 hurt by gunfire during Arkansas home invasion, police say

One man was killed by gunfire and another was injured during a home invasion in Arkansas on Saturday night, authorities said.

Helena-West Helena Police Chief Patrick Smith said three men forced their way into a home in the 1100 block of Walnut Street about 8:30 p.m. A female resident had refused to let them in, Smith said.

Police said weapons were fired among the intruders, with shots hitting two of them: 22-year-old Darrin Heath and 19-year-old Oshea Henderson. It was not clear who fired the shots hitting the two men.

Heath suffered fatal injuries. Henderson was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center, then to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Smith said. He was said to be serious condition on Monday afternoon.

The third man involved, 21-year-old Anthony Gilmore, is in custody on an aggravated residential burglary charge, Smith said.