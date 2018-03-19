Home / Latest News /
2 women arrested on prostitution charges at west Little Rock hotel, police say
This article was published today at 10:00 a.m.
Authorities in Little Rock arrested two women on prostitution charges after they arranged to meet with undercover officers via an online escort listing, according to police reports.
Heather Beckers, 27, of Little Rock was arrested around 6:35 p.m. Thursday at 4900 Talley Road, the listed address for a Holiday Inn Express & Suites, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Kaitlynn Champion, 23, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested around 9 p.m. that day at the same west Little Rock hotel, another report detailed.
An undercover officer had seen advertisements posted by Beckers and Champion on Backpage and arranged dates, police said.
Both reportedly accepted $200 at the hotel and engaged in sexual contact, according to authorities.
Their names did appear in an online inmate roster for the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning. Beckers and Champion are each set to appear in court March 29.
