Another blast reported in Texas city

AUSTIN, Texas -- At least two people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital Sunday night, after three package bombs detonated earlier this month in other parts of the city and killed two people and injured two others.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted Sunday night that the explosion in southwest Austin at about 9:45 p.m. had injured two men in their 20s. There was no immediate word on what caused the explosion. Police urged people living nearby to stay in their homes.

A package bomb exploded at an east Austin home on March 2, killing a 39-year-old man. Two package bombs in other parts of the city exploded March 12, killing a 17-year-old, wounding his mother and injuring a 75-year-old woman.

Officials believe the earlier bombings are related. Authorities have conducted 236 interviews in following up 435 leads.

A Section on 03/19/2018