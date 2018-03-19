Arkansas man, 28, dies after motorcycle hits sign, crashes in field

A 28-year-old Arkadelphia man died early Sunday after his motorcyclist ran off an Arkansas highway and hit a sign, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 2:45 a.m. as Stefone Buckley was riding a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle south on Arkansas 7 south of Arkansas 51 near Arkadelphia, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The motorcycle hit a highway sign, throwing Buckley from the vehicle, police said. The Yamaha ended up in a field more than 400 feet from the highway, the report noted.

Buckley died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and dry.

At least 73 people have died in traffic crashes so far this year in Arkansas, according to preliminary figures.