Authorities: Arkansan accused of shooting at another vehicle found to be sex offender who failed to register

An Arkansas arrested Friday in connection with shots fired at another vehicle was found to be a sex offender who failed to comply with registration requirements, authorities said.

Boone County sheriff's deputies responded to gunshots in the area of Rock Springs Road in Harrison, according to a news release from the agency.

There, a witness told investigators a man later identified as 37-year-old James Allen Poston had fired shots at another motorist from his vehicle.

Residents of a home in the area also reported hearing gunshots, one of which hit their home while they were inside.

Deputies found Poston's vehicle and firearm and arrested him, according to the release. Poston admitted to firing the shots, saying he believed the other driver was pointing a gun at him.

Investigators found cause to believe Poston was also responsible for the shot that hit the home, the release states.

The sheriff's office said Poston is a convicted felon and a registered sex offender. He was booked into the Boone County jail about 1 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, he was being held in lieu of $150,000 bond on charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain person and failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements as a sex offender, records show.