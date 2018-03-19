Arkansas' Biggers, Martin nab league honors

— Jax Biggers and Casey Martin have been named SEC Player of the Week and SEC Freshman of the Week, respectively, after leading the Razorbacks to five wins over Texas and Kentucky at Baum Stadium.

Biggers hit a sizzling .588 last week with seven RBIs, two doubles and a pair of home runs out of the leadoff spot, where he's hitting .368 with 11 RBIs. He hit a home run in each game on Saturday and guided Arkansas to its first sweep of Kentucky since the 2004 season.

In the doubleheader, Biggers went 7-for-9 at the plate and drove in six runs. He is one of three Razorbacks with a four-hit game this season and is second on the team with seven multi-hit games.

Martin was selected as the league's top freshman for the second time this season after hitting .350 against the Longhorns and Wildcats with three home runs and seven RBIs. Through the first week of SEC play, Martin leads Arkansas with a .393 average, seven home runs and 22 runs driven in.

The freshman is in the midst of a 13-game hitting streak dating back to the final day of February against Dayton. Since his tear began, he is hitting .400 and totaled 20 hits, six of which are home runs. He currently leads all freshmen with seven home runs this season.

Arkansas begins a nine-game road swing tomorrow at Charlotte before heading to Florida this weekend for a highly anticipated showdown with the No. 2 Gators. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 6:05 p.m.