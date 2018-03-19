Speaking of last week's march against violence in the schools, we noted one sign held up by a local kid at a local school: "Arm Teachers with Knowledge Not Guns." As much as we appreciate a good democracy at work, and the First Amendment right to assemble and protest, and young people getting involved in serious matters . . . a few things:

Teachers are armed, we suppose, with knowledge. That's why they're teachers. They have degrees in education or another field, and are hired to pass that knowledge on. Else, they wouldn't be much good. No need to demand such a thing. It's happening.

Also, and once again, we must insist that the sin of omission is still a sin. For we've heard this refrain several times now, and even from politicians on the (early) campaign trail. Don't arm teachers!

As if anybody has suggested any such a thing.

Some of us, however, have suggested arming some teachers. Which is a big difference.

Preferably, every school could afford one, two or even three off-duty police officers or deputies to walk the campus during school hours, the way every school seems to be able to afford them on Friday nights during football season. Not that law enforcement officers are fail-safe--see the Florida deputy who's now a former deputy--but 99 percent would be a help in a tense situation.

For more rural schools, smaller schools, poorer schools, where the nearest police station is a half-hour away and the school district can barely afford the math teacher's salary, then allowing the vice principal, or basketball coach, or maybe both, to carry a weapon--after background checks are passed and required training completed--sounds like a good idea. And maybe a life-saving idea one day.

Bumper sticker arguments are easy to chant. And even easier to write down on poster paper. But the problem with them is they're so thin. Like a bumper sticker itself.

Now then. Come, let us reason together. Again.

Editorial on 03/19/2018