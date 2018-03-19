Central Arkansas woman accused of making online threats against Little Rock-based law firm

A central Arkansas woman is accused of making several threats on social media against a law firm, police said.

Tina Graves, 44, of Conway was taken into the custody of the Little Rock Police Department around 5 p.m. Friday at the Faulkner County jail, according to a report.

Police say Graves threatened Little Rock-based Rainwater Holt & Sexton Injury Lawyers, which has an office in Conway.

Graves also reportedly alluded to mass killings in Arkansas in other posts and expressed “her desire to make national headlines even through criminal means,” the report states.

According to authorities, she gave a date for when her threats could possibly be carried out if she "did not have her way."

Records show Graves remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning on two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening. She has a court date set for Friday.