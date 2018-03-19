Subscribe Register Login
Monday, March 19, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy; retailer has several Arkansas locations

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:14 a.m.

file-mariell-fonolleras-11-shops-for-earrings-at-claires-in-hamilton-place-mall-in-chattanooga-on-black-friday-in-2011-photo-by-alex-washburnchattanooga-times-free-press

FILE —- Mariell Fonolleras, 11, shops for earrings at Claire's in Hamilton Place Mall in Chattanooga on Black Friday in 2011. (Photo by Alex Washburn/Chattanooga Times Free Press)



NEW YORK — Claire's, the mall chain that has pierced the ears of millions of teens, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company said Monday that its stores will remain open as it restructures its debt.

It's just the latest retailer to seek bankruptcy protection, close stores or go out of business entirely. Toys R Us announced last week that it would close or sell all its stores after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last year.

Claire's — which has locations in Arkansas in Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Hot Springs, Jonesboro, Little Rock, North Little Rock and Rogers — said Monday it is "confident" it will emerge from bankruptcy protection in September, having reduced its debt by nearly $2 billion. It said it can compete with the shift to online shopping, arguing that its "iconic ear piercing services are unmatched and cannot be replicated online."

Claire's, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, said it has pierced more than 100 million ears since it began offering the service 40 years ago. The company was founded in the 1960s.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Claire's, the ear-piercing mall chain, files for bankruptcy; retailer has several Arkansas locations

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

gandk says... March 19, 2018 at 1:27 p.m.

Do you trust bankrupt mall store employees poking holes in your babies?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online