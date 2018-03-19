COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS EDITION

March 19

Art Demonstration

FAIRFIELD BAY — A free art demonstration hosted by the North Central Arkansas Artist League will take place at 10 a.m. at Bayside, an art studio on the corner of Arkansas 330 and Greenwood Road, near Marina Road. Guest artist Kitty Harvill will demonstrate the use of watercolor pencils and pastels. The public is invited. Light refreshments and coffee will be served at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call league vice president Ellen Kelly at (501) 884-6476.

March 22

Beginning Yoga Class

ASH FLAT — Deltha Sharp will teach another six-week series of Beginning Yoga on Thursdays, March 22 through April 26, in Room AF109 at Ozarka College in Ash Flat. Returning and new students are welcome. Session A will meet at 4:30 p.m. and Session B at 5:45 p.m. The cost is $45 for the six-week series, and preregistration is required. Students ages 60 and over will receive a 20 percent discount. Participants area asked to bring a yoga mat. For more information or to register, contact Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005 or fay.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

March 23

Campfire Program

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will present a free campfire program from 7-8 p.m. Meet park interpreter Geoffrey Havens at the campground for an interactive program around the campfire. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

March 24

Black Powder Musketry

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a free program, Black Powder Musketry, from 2-3:00 p.m. at the park. Attendees will learn about cutting-edge technology that was the flintlock musket and how Arkansas residents 200 years ago hunted wildlife to provide food for their families and protected themselves while in dangerous situations. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Sunset Hike and Owl Prowl

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a free Sunset Hike and Owl Prow from 7-8:30 p.m. The Owl Prowl will take place after dark. Join park interpreter Geoffrey Havens at the Visitor Center to learn about the nocturnal hunters who call the park home, listen to their calls and perhaps catch a glimpse of an owl making its nightly rounds. Attendees are asked to bring a flashlight and wear close-toed shoes. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Russell Egg Hunt

RUSSELL — The Russell Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. in Russell Park. There will be five age groups and five grand prizes. Every participant will receive a toy. For more information, call Terri Pate at (501)-283-0999.

Technician License Class

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will offer a condensed Technician License class from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a test session immediately afterward. For more information, contact Gordon Miller at gmiller266@gmailo.com.

ONGOING

Living Well With Diabetes Series

SEARCY — Unity Health Family Practice Associates and the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extensive Service provide an education series, Living Well With Diabetes, from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Unity Health Annex (the former Carder Buick Building) at the corner of Hawkins and Hartsfield drives. The sessions will include a cooking demonstration, simple meal-planning strategies, tips for diabetes management and hands-on activities and discussions. To register for upcoming sessions, call (501) 268-3232, ext. 41416.

First Electric Cooperative Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program. High school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for one of five $2,000 awards. Applicants must have a minimum 3.0 grade-point average through their senior year of high school and, upon graduation, be a full-time student at an accredit­ed institute of higher learning in Arkansas. Applications, due April 2, are available under the “Community” tab at www.firstelectric.coop and at any First Electric office. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.facebook.com/FirstElectric.

Free Tax-Preparation Services

JACKSONVILLE — Residents in the Three Rivers Edition coverage area can receive free tax-preparation assistance from the Central Arkansas Development Council. Help is available at the city of Jacksonville, 109 S. Second St., by appointment. Call (501) 982-0026. Assistance is also provided at the Esther D. Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St. in Jacksonville. Walk-ins are welcome from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays, March 24 and April 7. For more information, call the CADC at (501) 315-1121. People who make under $54,000 may also self-prepare their taxes at myfreetaxes.com.

Art Exhibit

SEARCY — The Stevens Art Gallery at Harding University will feature a photography exhibit with work by Eleanor Hamby on Monday through April 20. Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The exhibit is free.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club now meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. Lions are “the knights for the blind and visually impaired,” providing service for those with sight ailments and hearing issues. Lions are also actively involved in service for hunger relief, youth outreach, the environment, pediatric cancer, diabetes awareness and disaster relief. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. Nearly 8,600 meals were served in 2017. More volunteers are needed. For more information or to volunteer, call (501) 843-3797.

Free Chair Yoga Classes

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Continuing Education program is offering free chair yoga classes at 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays through April 25 in Room C106 of the John E. Miller Education Complex. Each class, led by Deltha Sharp, lasts approximately 30 minutes. Participants are welcome to bring their own blocks, straps, blankets, etc.; however, there will be a few of each available at class. Preregistration is required. For more information or to register, contact Fay Mitchell at (870) 368-2005 or fay.mitchell@ozarka.edu.

Jacksonville Sertoma Club Meeting

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sertoma Club meets at noon every Wednesday at the Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The Sertoma Club raises money for hearing aids and for scholarships for local high school seniors, including seniors from the Arkansas School for the Deaf in Little Rock.

Shepherd’s Center Wednesday Activities

BEEBE — Seniors participate in classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. The classes include quilting, art, jewelry making, scrapbooking, card making, genealogy, beginning computers, Bible discussions and bridge. At special times, cake decorating, holiday food preparation and ethnic food classes are offered, and in the spring, American Sign Language and gardening. Lunch is a potluck served to all who attend, whether or not they bring a dish.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee will be available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

Candle-Making Demonstrations

POCAHONTAS — Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer Candle Making Demonstrations from 1-4 p.m. March 25. The cost is $5 to make a pair of candles to take home. Participants will learn about waxes and wicks and how to make candles as people did during the time of Davidsonville. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Spring Sing

SEARCY — Harding University will present its 45th annual Spring Sing, Heroes and Villains. The shows are at 7 p.m. March 29 and 30 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 31 in Harding’s Benson Auditorium. Tickets are available for $15 or $18 at www.hardingtickets.com.

Children’s Theater Troupe

SEARCY — The Pied Pipers, Harding University’s improvisational children’s theater troupe, will perform at 11 a.m. March 31 in Harding’s Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Admission is free, and all ages are welcome.

Chorus Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Chorus will present its annual spring concert at 11 a.m. March 31 in Harding’s Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public.

Ozarka College Foundation Spring Gala

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College Foundation will host its annual spring gala, The Bridge to Opportunity, at 6 p.m. April 5 in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College, 218 College Drive. The gala will feature a gourmet dinner catered by 109 Main and a live auction with an item donated by Sissy’s Log Cabin. Proceeds from the gala will support the foundation’s efforts to provide resources for Ozarka students. Sponsorships are available, and individual tickets are $75. For more information or to reserve a table, call Suellen or Angela in Ozarka College’s advancement office at (870) 368-2059.

Percussion Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Percussion Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 10 in Reynolds Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Wardrobes and Rings

SEARCY — As the final performance of this year’s Arts and Life Concert Series, Harding University will host a theatrical presentation, Wardrobes and Rings, at 7 p.m. April 13 in the Administration Auditorium. Tickets are $3 in advance or $5 at the door. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

Junior Auxiliary Charity Ball

SEARCY — The Junior Auxiliary of Searcy will have its yearly fundraiser, the Charity Ball, with a Roaring Twenties theme, at 7 p.m. April 14 at the Searcy Country Club. The evening will feature a silent auction, a live auction by auctioneer Rodger Cargile, dinner by the Searcy Country Club, and music and dancing by Crown Entertainment. The 2018 Charity Ball Queen is Mary Lou Dunn. Tickets, at $65 each or $120 per couple, are available to the public, ages 21-plus, from any Junior Auxiliary member. To be a sponsor or donate an auction item, call (501) 254-9181 or email juniorauxiliarysearcyar@gmail.com. Donations are accepted at Junior Auxiliary of Searcy, P.O. Box 156, Searcy, AR 72143.

Cabot Litter Pickup

CABOT — Volunteers are needed for Cabot’s annual spring litter-pickup campaign from 9 a.m. to noon April 14, sponsored by Cabot City Beautiful in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup. Individuals, businesses and community groups are encouraged to participate in the effort. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m. in the Cabot School District’s Administrative Building parking lot, 602 N. Lincoln St., to check in. Orange safety vests and garbage bags will be provided. Volunteers will meet back at the parking lot at noon for free food and drinks. For more information, contact the Cabot Clean-Up Committee at (501) 920-2122 or cabotbeautiful@yahoo.com.

Distinguished Lecture Series: Laura Bush

SEARCY — Harding University’s American Studies Institute will host Laura Bush, former first lady of the United States from 2001-09, at 7:30 p.m. April 16 in Benson Auditorium for the fourth presentation of Harding’s 2017-18 Distinguished Lecture Series. Admission is free, and all events are open to the public. For more information, visit www.harding.edu/asi or call (501) 279-4497.

Angel Street

SEARCY — The Harding University Theatre Department will present Angel Street from April 19-21 in the Ulrey Performing Arts Center. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at www.hardingtickets.com or at the door. For more information, call (501) 279-5315 or visit theatre@harding.edu.

Wind Ensemble Concert

SEARCY — The Harding University Music Department will present a concert featuring the Wind Ensemble at 7 p.m. April 19 in the Administration Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 279-4343.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — Beebe Nazarene Church will present a Ladies Night Out from noon to 6 p.m. April 21 at the church, 104 Campground Road. The event is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be given out. Proceeds from the event will help sponsor women for their annual retreat in the fall. Vendors are needed for the Ladies Night Out. For more information on becoming a vendor, call Linda Ballard at (501) 239-0825.

Creating Butterfly Landscapes

FAIRFIELD BAY — Ruth Andre will give a presentation on creating butterfly landscapes from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 2 at the Indian Hills Club/Little Red Restaurant. Andre will talk about how to cultivate a garden to be butterfly-friendly. The event is free, and purchase of lunch is optional. For more information, contact the Fairfield Bay Education Center at (501) 884-4440 or ffbcec@artelco.com.

