Police said a 39-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he robbed a person of a shirt in Little Rock.

Authorities arrested Michael Douglas of Little Rock at 400 E. Third St. around 8:30 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day, according to the report.

Douglas approached the victim, who was selling shirts, and told the person to give him a shirt, according to the report. He then displayed a black handgun and pointed at the victim, the report says.

Police said the victim gave Douglas the shirt.

"Mr. Douglas was also intoxicated," the report said.

Douglas was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property, carrying a weapon and public intoxication, according to the arrest report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Sunday night.

Metro on 03/19/2018